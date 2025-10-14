HY athletes enjoy success in cross country and on roads

The first of the Sussex Cross Country League races at Goodwood had HY AC juniors out in force.

First up was the under-11s, who completed a 2km course consisting of two laps.

Running for the girls were Ivy Buchanan 5th in 7.53, Starla Scott 8th in 8.12 and Isla Hopkins-Parry in 9.06. For the boys Michael Mansell secured a 2nd place finish in 7.28, with Elijah Bond in 11.08 and Oscar Bowes in 12.08, both showing great determination competing in their first Sussex League XC races.

The under-13 race is over 3km and Tera Buckland was the first HY girl securing 6th place in 12.15, followed by Francessca Tarrant 13.05, Jessica Wilson 13.45 and Miley Wigmore 17.04.

HY athletes at the Sussex XC in Goodwood

The under-13 boys’ race had nearly 90 athletes competing and the six-strong HY boys’ team of Henry Sully 11.28, Benji Pocock 11.34, Tommy Mills 11.35, Edward Dixon 11.47 Noah Mayhew 12.01 and Xavier Bryndza 12.29 all had great runs, finishing well in the field.

In the under-15s race Isabella Buchanan finished in a very dominant first place in 14.44, with Scarlett Dixon 4th in 15.47 and Amelia Skelton 8th in 16.04, Florence Tewksbury 16.27, Kitty Morgan 17.14 and Olivia Collins 19.10, all with solid performances, completed the HY AC girls team.

The U15 boys team of Aiden Larkin 14.34, Cobey Buckley 15.23 and Caleb Buckley 15.27 also ran the 4km route, putting in brilliant performances.

The under-17s, seniors and veteran ladies all run together completing a 5km route. First home for the HY ladies was Amy Dixon in 18.24, the first in the Vet category and 4th overall.

Jason, Joe, Bill and Jason taking on the first East Sussex XC league fixture at Blackcap

Ivy Buckland finished 1st V35 in 20.24, with Sophia Collins (U17) home in 20.53, Rachel Wigmore 21.22, Sonnii Pine 22.40, Carly Hopkins 23.21 and Lisa Buchanan in 26.13.

U17 Zion Okojie competed over 5km for the boys finishing in 17.08 securing 13th place. In the men’s competition competing over 8km were Benji Symes in 31.00, Dean Skelton 36.47 and Mark Parry in 38.54.

Meanwhile, the East Sussex Cross Country League in Lewes kicked off at Blackcap with a small group of HY AC athletes, juniors Louie Miller and Max Denyer competing in it for the first time. Louie finished 6th in 13.44 and Max 9th in 13.57 in the U11 race.

Under 15 Ellen Gates finished 1st for the girls in 14.36 and in the boys’ race Cobey Buckley finished 2nd in 12.18 with Caleb Buckley 3rd in 12.34.

Dave and Karl celebrate their PBs at the Royal Parks Half

The adults run a five-mile course at each of the fixtures and first back for the HY men was Joe O'Gorman in 38.37. Jason Wright finished in 39.06, Bill Darby in 40.48 and Jason Johnstone in 50.48.

Several HY AC athletes took to the roads over the weekend.

Dave Verlander and Karl James took to the Royal Parks Half, both securing new personal bests – Dave finished in 1.56.21 and Karl in 2.00.30.

Farther from home David Ervine and Carl Adams competed in the Verona 10k. David finished in 32.40 and Carl in 35.50, fantastic performances.

Nathan Bible at Ashford 10k after securing a huge personal best

Still at the 10k distance Nathan Bible raced the Ashford 10k finishing with a PB of over a minute in 33.04 securing 6th place.

Dave Mayes, Ben Jones and Laura Dearsley all took on the Hastings Seafront 10k. Dave came 3rd in a brilliant time of 37.21, Ben 13th in 42.31 and Laura finished 1.20.19.