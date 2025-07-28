The HY AC masters team were out for their penultimate meet of the league in Lewes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the 1000m walk Jenna Harmer claimed victory in the V35 age category A string in 6:32.3 with Sonnii Pine 1st for the V35 B string in 6:45.7.

For the men Todd came 2nd in the V35 B string in 6:30.3 with Matthew Harmer 3rd in the A string in 7:03.6. Kitty Morgan took part as an U15 non-scorer as a and finished in 6:05.6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thrower Jayne Baldock showed her dominance in the V35 Shot Put with 7.62m and the Discus with 21.26m, winning both. Jenna Harmer leaped 6.83m in the triple jump and Matthew Harmer secured 2nd place in the V35 men's competition with a jump of 7.98m.

Westfield Trail trio, from left, Joshua, Jason and Stuart

In the men's throws Matthew Harmer threw 19.89m in the discus and, with a new PB, 27.55m in the javelin, Todd Fitz-Hugh threw 18.98m and Martin Fletcher (V60) threw 11.50m also in the javelin. Martin also threw 13.52m in the discus.

The 800m was taken on for the men by Nathan Bible coming 4th in 2:13.3 for the A string. Todd Fitz-Hugh finished 3rd in the B string in 2:28.1.

In the women's race Carly Hopkins won the A string in 2:35.9 and Sonnii Pine was 3rd in the B string in 3:04.8. Carly came 2nd in the 200m with 31.3 with Sonnii completing the sprint in 36.7s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the men's race David Holland ran 27.5s (PB) in the A string and Matthew Harmer ran 29.3 for 3rd place in the B string. David Holland went on to race the 5000m in 18:33.7.

Nathan Bible at the Bexhill 5k

The 4x200m mixed relay was run by Carly, Matthew, Sonnii and Todd in 2:05.

On Wednesday Carly Hopkins and Nathan Bible raced the final run of the Bexhill 5k series, Nathan was 2nd male to finish attaining a new PB of 15:50 and Carly was 5th female back in 21:14, 2nd in her age category. Terry Puxty ran 19:18 and was the 1st V50 male to finish.

Jayne Baldock went to Lee Valley Athletics Stadium for the inaugural London Masters International – competing in the Hammer, Jayne threw a fantastic 31.62m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Closer to home Stuart Piper, Jason Johnstone and Joshua Gilbey took on 1066 Trail Races 7.5k Westfield Trail race, a scenic and hilly race that takes runners through the trails between Westfield and Three Oaks. Stuart was 4th back in 31:20, Joshua 5th in 32:50 and Jason 19th in 45:30.