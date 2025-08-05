HY athletes secure PBs and top spots this week

On Wednesday several HY athletes competed at the Brighton Open Track night, athletes are seeded into races based on their current personal or seasons best times, so races are comprised of men and women of varying ages which makes each heat as competitive as it can be. Dylan Bolton raced in heat 4 of the 800m securing a solid time of 2:08.4, less than a third of a second shy of his personal best.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Megan Hopkins-Parry went head to head with sister Shannon in the 400m heat 4 race. Shannon took the win with a new personal best of 60.25 seconds, over a second faster than she ran earlier this month, Megan also secured a new PB and 4th place in this race with just 62.64 seconds! Under 15 girls sprinters, Olivia Henham and Sophie Smith took on the double 100m, seeded into different heats both girls put in strong performances, in the first round Olivia ran 13.19s and Sophie 13.68s, in the second round Olivia sets a faster time of 13.05s to come 3rd in her heat and Sophie finishes her sprint heat with 13.84s, both girls have had a great season.

Friday for several of our HY athletes both adults and junior for the Rye Series 5 and 10k races, the 10k race was dominated with HY taking the top spots for both male and female. First to cross the finish line in the 10k race was Nathan Bible with an outstanding time of 34.06, for the ladies Amy Dixon was first back in 39.26, Terry Puxty was the next HY athlete in 41.18 in 20th place. Kieran Moss returning from injury ran a fantastic race coming 30th in 42.59 and Ben Jones was 33rd in 43.23. In the 5k race Scarlett Dixon was the first junior girl back and second female overall coming in at 19 minutes exactly, Megan Hopkins-Parry was the 4th female and second junior girl in 21.24. In the junior 1km race Tommy Mills was the second athlete back in 3.26, Edward Dixon was 3rd in 3.31, Albert Fitz-Hugh was 6th in 4.13 and first girl back just a second behind was Isla Hopkins-Parry in 4.14, Sienna Dixon was 9th in 4.59 with Eliza Hopkins-Parry 15th in 5.27 and Willa Fitz-Hugh was 17th in 5.47.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of our amazing HY AC U13 athletes took to Walton-on-Thames on Sunday for the Inter Counties to represent Sussex. Great performances from all of them and some PBs too:

Brighton Track Night- L-R Olivia, Sophie, Shannon and Megan

Arthur Pocock came 4th in the boys B-String 75mH. He kept his 3-stride pattern the whole race, but fell after just clipping the last hurdle. Even with the fall he finished less than 0.3 seconds outside his PB.

Jessica Wilson came 8th in the girls shot, throwing a fantastic PB of 7.08m. She then gained another PB in the girls n/s 100m, coming 5th with a time of 14.08.

Brianna Ripley came 2nd in the girls A-string 100m with an amazing new PB of 12.64. She also ran her first 200m race, coming 2nd overall in the girls A-String with a time of just 26.22 seconds,.

Tera Buckland had a strong race in the girls n/s 800m finishing 4th in a great time of 2.40.12 and in the boys n/s 800m Henry Sully came a brilliant 5th, securing a PB of 2.30.60.