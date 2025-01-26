Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HY AC’s athletes were on top form at events across the south east.

On Saturday, the South of England Cross Country took place in Beckenham Place Park. This was a very muddy event showing exactly what cross country events are all about.

In the U15 boys’ event 202 runners took part. HY’s Zion Okojie came 84th place with a time of 16.01 in the 4500m race.

The U13 girls’ race saw 166 runners take part on the 3000m course, Amelia Skelton came 24th in 11.59, Tera Buckland came 58th in 12.29 and Jessica Wilson came 149th in 14.21.

HY's senior women

In the U13 Boys, Henry Sully smashed the course in 11.43 coming in 77th and Noah Mayhew came over the line in 136th in 12.23, out of 189 runners. This was also a tough 3000m course.

The U15 girls’ race saw 170 runners take part on a 4500m course, Isabella Buchanan smashed it in 15.50 giving her 10th place, Scarlett Dixon came 28th with 17.24. Florence Tewkesbury claimed 40th in 17.49 and Kitty Morgan came 138th in 20.41.

In the senior women's category over 8000m, 312 runners took part. Coming in 18th was Imogen Matthews in 29.57; close behind was Amy Dixon in 50th in 32.20.

Rachel Wigmore put in an excellent display in 36.28 for 137th place, Sonni Pine closely followed in 181st in 38.56. Deborah Read took 204th in 40.43.

HY juniors at Beckenham

Barry Buchanan showed his skills in the 15,000m senior men's race with a time of 52.48 coming 135th out of 633 runners.

Hy head coach Terry Sketon said: "It was a fantastic day at the event, perhaps the best results the club has ever seen. The club is going from strength to strength and this event showcases this very well."

The first of the Brutal races – a run around Bagshot that includes lots of mud and water features.- was held, with HY’s Ellen Gates completing the tough 5k course in 37.05. She was first female to cross the line and was third out of 98 runners.

On Saturday the London Indoor Games took place at Lee Valley.

Barry Buchanan

HY’s Beth Wilson moved up a pole after the previous weekend – this was her first time competing with a 11’6 pole. She was not fazed and won with a brilliant vault of 2.55m. Jessica Harmer gained a new PB with a fantastic vault of 2.15m.

The Sussex indoor championships at the start of March will be their next competition.