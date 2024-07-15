HY athletes shine at UK events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Isabella Buchanan qualified for the English Schools junior girls, she claimed a new PB in the 1500m of 4.37.

At the main event she came away with silver in the finals with a time of 4.35 at the biggest track and field event in the athletics calendar.

Isabella is one to watch and a very talented local athlete, she ran smart and showed her hand at the correct time of the race.

Antalia Cole qualified to go to the finals in Birmingham with a time of 43.31 in the 300m race and a combined time of 53.95 to complete a 4x100 relay consisting of Pole Vault, High Jump and Hurdles. Antalia is a great local athlete

Chris and Dave at London.

On Sunday The London Saucony 10k took place, it is a prestigious run through the city of London. Nicky Stiles came in at 39.59, Joe Moore in 51.37, Dave Maze in 37.56, Jimmy Sladden in 42.23, Chris Castleman in 47.59, Jackie Barker in 59.19, Claire Martin in 59.35, Fiona Norman Brown in 56.24, Mark Tewkesbury in 1:01.29, Gary Bennet in 52.29 and Louise Castelman in 1:03.52.

Also on Sunday the New Romney 10k took place around the beautiful Kent landscape, It is a twisty road loop. Nathan Bible came in with a time of 39.49 which is a new PB, Todd Fitz-Hugh in 44.14, Tina Wren in 51.09 and Jason Wren in 42.01.

Albert Fitz Hugh came in 3rd in the children's race out of a field of 20 runners. Todd said ‘The course was pretty much flat, a great route through the country lanes, the challenges came from the heat and the wind’.

On Sunday the HY Team showed amazing skills at the Sussex Athletics League in Horsham.

Matt and Jenna at Horsham.

This is the third match of the season; these are team events. HY is now second in the league at the halfway point.

Deb Read said: "It was a huge task and they all stepped up showing everyone what a team is all about."

Matt Harmer, David Holland and Adam Morrisey took part in the; 100m, 200m, 400m and 5000m, High Jump, Long Jump, Triple Jump Shot Put, Discus, Hammer throw and Javelin.

Meanwhile in the girls, Fallyn Shields, Jessica Harmer, Carly Hopkins, Shannon Hopkins-Parry, Deb Read, Sophia Collins, Sonnii Pine, Becky Mabon and Jenna Harmer took part in the girls track and field events.

The girls team completed the relays especially well with a great team effort showing the HY talent in full potential.