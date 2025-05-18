HY athletes shine in Sussex Grand Prix and U13 league

The popular Rye 5 and 10-mile race in Peasmarsh is a challenging course with some very tough hills – but HY AC athletes took it on.

It was the third Sussex Grand Prix Event of the year. Richard Benn took on the five-mile course coming 5th out of 22 runners in 36.59.

The 10-mile course attracted 273 runners. Stuart Piper smashed the hills with1:01.17 coming 7th, David Mays came 17th with 1:04.57 and Nicky Stiles was close behind with 1:05.36 coming 20th.

Ben Jones ran the course in 1:13.59 coming 46th, Jimmy Sladden was close behind with 1:15.26 for 53rd and Tom Brampton was in 65th place with 1:17.43.

The HY team at the Rye 5 and 10 Mile races

Dave Verlander gained a new PB of 1:20.04 coming 83rd and Melanie Irwin came 165th in 1:33.15.

Karl James smashed the hills with a time of 1:33.15 coming in 166th and Matthew Harmer came in close behind with 167th in 1:33.15. This was a great club event and all competitors agreed it was a very tough course.

The HY AC U13s competed in a league fixture in Brighton where lots of PBs were gained. They are fourth in the Under 13 League.

Henry Sully came 2nd in the boys A 1000m with 3:13.5, in the boys B Benji Pocock came 2nd with 3:14.6. Arthur Pocock smashed the boys A 75m hurdles with 15.8 coming 1st place and Xavier Bryndza came 2nd in the boys B with a time of 17.0.

In the boys A long jump, Henry Sully achieved 3rd with a distance of 3.64m. In the boys A shot put, Benji Pocock came 3rd with a distance of 5.02. Arthur Pocock smashed the boys A javelin with a distance of 13.34m coming 2nd place. In the boys 4x100 relays, the team came 4th place with a time of 62.6.

Jessica Wilson smashed the girls A 75m with 11.1sec coming third, and Isabella Fitz-Hugh came 3rd in the girls B with a time of 11.8.

Poppy Chapman came 6th in the girls A 150m with 24.7. In the girls A 600m, Jessica Wilson flew around the track with a time of 2:00.1, in the girls B group Matilda Skelton came 4th place with a time of 2:19.00.

Tera Buckland showed great running in the girls A 1000m coming 2nd in 3:30.1. In the girls A long jump, Tera Buckland came 4th with 3.26m, in the girls B group Matilda Skelton came 2nd with 2.83m.

In the girls A shot put, Isabella Fitz-Hugh was 3rd with 4.47m and in the B group Elsie Harmer threw 3.58m for 2nd. In the girls A discus Else Harmer threw 13.57m, coming 2nd. In the girls 4x100 relay the team came 4th with 62.7.

The first match of the Southern Athletics League (SAL) took place this Saturday at the K2 in Crawley. The SAL events include track and field events such as long jump, steeplechase and sprints. Alfie Johnstone gained two PB’s, in the 400m he ran the length in 56 seconds and the 3k he gained a time of 10:46.

Ivy Buckland came 2nd in the 3k with 11:30. David Holland smashed the 3k with 10.34. Carly Hopkins smashed her club FV40 800m record by 11 seconds, walking away with 2.30.91.

If you would like to get fit and start running, come to William Parker running track on a Monday/Wednesday at 5pm or try a Tuesday/Thursday session at 6.15pm at various locations. There are also weekend morning sessions. Call head coach Terry Skelton on 07711 777363 for more information. Cchildren train for free because of the club’s fantastic sponsors.