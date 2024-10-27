HY Athletes smash local races

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alfie Johnston completed his first competitive 5K this Saturday, setting a new PB.

Alfie has been training hard over the past few weeks going to most weekday sessions and track sessions. He completed the course in 18:20 coming in 3rd place out of 334 runners. Alfie is one to watch for future events.

Susan Dunn and Lisa Buchanan took part in the Ashford and District Hallowe'en run.

This is a scenic event around Towers School with a few spooky touches around the 10 mile course. Susan came in 48th out of 142 runners with a time of 1:25.49 and Lisa came in 57th with a time of 1:28.36.

Keep you eyes peeled for future action at the Cross Country events.