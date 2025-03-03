HY AC juniors competed in the Year 7 and 8 schools’ cross country in Horsham.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All ran very well for their respective schools and six of the athletes will go on to compete at the Sussex schools inter counties in March.

Kieran Moss ran in the London Winter Run, taking 262nd place out of 19,000 runners. This is a fantastic race and gives runners an unforgettable journey around London, one of the largest 10ks in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday the Brighton Half Marathon took place along the coast attracting over 8,000 athletes. Imogen Matthews came 113th with 1:19.35 gaining a new PB, while Amy Dixon showed her capabilities with 1:24.58 and 251st place and Rosa McSweeney crossed in 6754th place with 2:14.35.

HY athletes out and about for race successes

Beth Wilson attended the Sussex AA Indoor Championships on Sunday and walked away with a new PB of 2.70m for the pole vault. She attacked the event with confidence and came fourth.

Before that she had competed at the Vault Lewes indoor open to secure second place, vaulting 2.51m.

The English National Cross Country Championships returned to Parliament Hill, Hampstead Heath – a muddy affair for competitors and spectators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First HY athletes to tackle the course was Sophia Collins in the U17 category completing a 5k route in 26:15 and 149th position.

Beth Wilson at her latest pole vault event

The U15 boys were next over a 4k distance Zion Okojie was 113th in 17:06. The U13 girls completed a 3k route and Tera Buckland was 111th and the first HY girl back in 15:33, Francesca Tarrant was 192nd in 16:38 and Jessica Wilson finished in 18:06, 248th.

U13 boys Henry Sully and Noah Mayhew covered a 3k distance – Henry came 150th in 14:26 with Noah 152nd place in 14:27. In the U15 girls race Isabella Buchanan secured 34th place in 19:02, with Florence Tewksbury 73rd in 19:52 followed by Kitty Morgan in 22:12 and 183rd position. Ava Morrissy completed this 4km course in 22.42 gaining 212th place with Olivia Collins in 239th position in a time of 23:10.

The senior ladies compete over an 8k route and Deb Read was first HY lady back, 566th in 48:20, Lisa Buchanan crossed in 52:09 securing 665th and both ladies commented on this being one of the toughest cross country courses they had done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 1588-strong senior men's race over a tough 12k at the end of the day was David Ervine a solid performance in 52:39 securing 211th.

HY athletes out and about for race successes

Several HY athletes raced in warmer climes, Jonathan Hatch travelled to Spain to compete in the Seville Marathon and got his first sub-three hour marathon in 2:58:41. Naples City Half Marathon was the destination for a trio of HY competitors. Emily Sims completed this course in 1:39:48, Susannah Gates in 1:51:06 and Jenna Harmer in 2:29.18.

HY athletes were out in force at the Eastbourne Half Marathon. First home for the club was David Holland in 22nd with a speedy 1:27:06, also with a sub 1:30 was Stuart Piper, 40th in 1:29:57.

In 50th was Jacob Mitchell in 1:32:03, Harry Hammond secured 73rd in 1:35:42 with Leon Morton 98th with 1:38:57, followed closely by Tom Brampton with 1:39:42 in 106th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First HY lady back was Paige Wise in 1:49:19, 31st female and 248th, Natalie Burt was next in 1:51:24 in 289th, with Maria Mitchell 298th in 1:51:44, Kiki Prince was 397th in 1:56:32 with Susan Dunn 426th with a PB of 1:57:20.

HY athletes out and about for race successes

Leanne Badrock completed the distance in 1:59.17 in 458th, Matthew Harmer finished 548th in 2:05:05, running with Karl James who finished in 549th in 2:05:06 and Jacqueline Patton came 803rd with 2:30:09.

If you would like to get fit and start running, come to the William Parker running track on a Monday or Wednesday at 5pm, or try a Tuesday/Thursday session at 6.15pm. There are weekend sessions around 8am.

Call head coach Terry Skelton on 07711 777363 for more information.Children train for free thanks to the club’s fantastic sponsors.