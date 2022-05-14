HY Runners out in force in 5k - and over obstacle courses

Competitors defied torrential rain in a quality field to produce excellent times.

Twenty-year-old Ervine shaved another 37 seconds off his previous best time to finish in 15:29.

Ervine has shown incredible progress up to elite level since he joined HY Runners, including being selected to run for Sussex in the Cross Country and placing 6th at the Hastings Half Marathon.

David Ervine

Puxty, in impeccable form, produced a personal best of 18:22. Adams finished in a fantastic 17:06.

HY’s obstacle course race team travelled to Henley upon Thames to take part in the Spartan Races.

Saturday was the Spartan Beast race, a half marathon with 30+ obstacles. Barry Buchanan competed in the elite race comprising a top field of competitors.

Terry Puxty

Barry placed 11th in 2:02:57. Chris Shipley and Sophie McGoldrick both placed first in their age categories in 2:06:37 and 2:47:35.

Dean Constable placed 7th in his age category race in 2:28:28.

Sunday saw the kids races and 11-year-old Isabella Buchanan continued to showcase her talent over the 3k race, placing 3rd overall and first girl.

Uneven ground made the course incredibly tough and a mistake at the Z wall resulted in a forfeit of 15 burpees, meaning she just missed out on second place.

Isabella was pleased with her placing.

Huni-Betzie Constable-Collins, Fraser and Niamh McGoldrick and Ivy Buchanan took part in the non competitive 1.5k and did well in the event.

Barry placed 6th in the sprint elite race with Ollie Garsed-Bennett and Dean placing 1st and 3rd in each of their age group sprints.

Meanwhile Jason Wright placed 6th in his age group in the Super 10k following his return from hip surgery.

Madeline Jenkinson and Lisa Buchanan completed the non competitive sprint race.

John Ralph ran the Sunderland Half Marathon in 1:27:52 after returning following a leg fracture.

Blake Mitchell made his return after 18 months following injury at the Bewl

Water Half Marathon, placing 7th overall in a time of 1:36.