HY Runners smash cross country event
Steven Gates smashed the course and came in first place with a time of 12:32.07, Steve is a fantastic off road runner whose training shone through with his great time at the event.
Joseph Gorman came in 30th place with a time of 38:21, Joe has put great effort into the off road races and he is one to watch for the cross country season.
Matthew Harmer was up next over the finish line with a time of 46:16 coming at 129th place, Matthews track training shines with this time in these conditions. Susannah Gates smashed the course 172nd place with a time of 50:39, next up Michelle Hart came in 188th place with a time of 52:48 in 300th place was Jacequeline Patton with a time of 1:12.04.
All of the HY Runners put on a great effort with tough conditions, lookout for the next lineup of the Cross Country events.