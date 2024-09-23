HY shine across the South East

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HY Athletic Club having been showcasing their amazing skills at a variety of events across the UK this week.

On Saturday 23rd the South of England Road Relays took place in Aldershot at Rushmoor Arena.

The day started with the U13 Boys, the team came in 16th place out of a field of 58 teams with a time of 34:07, Henry Sully in the first leg with a time of 10:57, Noah Mayhew in the second leg and Ben Sims with a time of 22:52.

In the U13 girls, Amelia Skelton ran the first leg with a time of 12:10, Leg two was headed up by Tera Buckland with a time of 12:34, for the last leg Mia Leonard completed her leg in 12:08. The Team came in 15th place out of 42 with a time of 36:53.

Nicky at London 10k.

In the U15 Boys, the boys showed great teamwork and their training shone through. Zion Okojie completed the first leg with a time of 11:15, Aiden Larkin was up next with Leg two and completed with a time of 11:44 and Harvey Jones sprinted to the finish in the third leg with a time of 12:19. The boys came in at 51st out of a field of 71 teams, their time of 35:19 shows the incredible training they have undertaken.

In the U15 Girls, Isabella Buchanan was on point to run the first leg, she completed it in a fantastic time of 10:04, Florence Tewkesbury took the second leg with a time iof 12:04 and in the third leg Megan Hopkins ran over the line in 11:55. This fantastic effort placed the team in 13th place out of 60 teams with a time of 34:04.

It was also a great finish to the Track and Field events season at a pole vaulting competition, Jessica Harmer secured a new PB of 2.20M in the Pole Vault. Beth Wilson equalled her PB for the first time with a vault of over 2.40M almost getting to 2.50M. These two athletes have trained very hard throughout the season, they have shown great dedication to the sport. One to watch for next year.

On Sunday the London Vitality 10k took place, the course guides you past some of London's most famous landmarks, including St Paul’s Cathedral and Big Ben. Nicky Stiles has been hard at work training throughout summer, this is shown in his time of 41:02 and coming in at 791 place out of a field of over 7000 runners.

Noah, Ben and Henry at Rushmoor.

Nicky said: "A lot of rain overnight made a very wet and damp course with lots of puddles. I thought the race and atmosphere was amazing as all the London ones are! Onto the next one next weekend Folkestone half."