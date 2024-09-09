Friday 6th saw the HY Runners out in force at the Rye 5k Summer Classic Series, this was the last of the three races.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The race takes place over the Rye Harbour nature reserve and serves great views of the local landscape. Out of a field of 106 runners in the adults race, Amy Dixon claimed 5th place with a time of 18:06, Jason Wren came in at 8th place with a time of 18:33, Noah Mayhew took 16th place with a time of 19:35, Terry Puxty took 17th with a time of 19:44, Ivy Buckland took 21st with a time of 20:07, Matthew Harmer took 26th with a time of 20:58, Tera Buckland claimed 30th with a time of 21:12 and Sonnii Pine took 43rd with a time of 23:15.

In the kids race nine athletes took to the run. Tommy Mills came 1st with a time of 3:18, Albert Fitz-Hugh came in 4th with a time of 4:04, Darcey Mayhew came over line in 5th claiming a time of 4:52 and Sienna Dixon took 7th with a time of 5:01. The children have been training very hard and the times reflect their hard work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday the Rye Ancient Trails took place at the High Weald area of outstanding natural beauty. This is a breathtaking multi terrain race which includes a 15k and 30k distance.

HY Team at Rye Ancient Trails.

In the 15k 247 runners took part, Steve Gates claimed 1st place with a time of 58:43, David Mays was hot on is heels taking 2nd with a time of 1:04:04, Danny Blackman in 31st with a time of 1:22:59, Deb Read in 32nd with a time of 1:23:47 this is a new course PB by 7 minutes.

Matthew Harmer was in 41st with a time of 1:25:12, Richard Benn took 43rd with a time of 1:25:27, David Clarke took 51st with a time of 1:27:23, Sharon Mahyew was close behind in 52nd with a time of 1:27:23, Susan Dunn took 55th with a time of 1:27:52 and Stephen Cornford took 111th with a time of 1:43:34.

Deb, Susan and Sharon continued to win the ladies team prize at this event, the men also secured the team prize. This win for HY is clear representation of how good the coaches are at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 30k race 30 runners took to the challenge, Jon Hatch came in 12th with a time of 2:24:41 and Amy Dixon took 13th with a time of 2:24:52.

HY Ladies Team at Rye Ancient Trails.

Steve Gates said: "The course was slippery in places due to the recent weather, it was very well marshalled and supported along the course,the whole of the HY AC Team that ran today were fantastic and everyone smashed the course."

On Sunday Lisa Buchanan took part in the New Forest Marathon, this event claims to be the most stunning running event in the UK. Lisa completed the tough 26 mile course in 4:34:58 coming in at 451st place out of 751 runners. This is a fantastic achievement.

Lisa said: "This was a tough course and hot conditions."