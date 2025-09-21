The South of England Road Relays took place in Aldershot – and many young athletes from HY represented their club in the highly competitive 9km event.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The relays saw impressive performances across several age groups.

The standout result of the day came from the U15 girls’ team, who secured an excellent sixth place finish out of 65 teams, clocking a time of 32:58.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isabella Buchanan led the team off with a blistering first leg of 9:52 – the fastest 3k leg among all U15 girls. Florence Tewkesbury ran a strong second leg in 12:00 and Scarlett Dixon brought the team home with a third-leg time of 11:05.

HY juniors at Aldershot

Isabella ran the fastest leg time of the day out of 171 athletes, gaining a medal for her excellent running.

The HY U13 Boys team finished 38th in a field of 76 clubs, completing the course in 34:48. Henry Sully opened with a solid run of 10:57, followed by Benji Pocock with 11:21 on the second leg. Noah Mayhew finished the third leg in 12:30.

The U13 Girls also delivered a strong performance, finishing 18th overall in a time of 37:37. Tera Buckland had a standout run on leg one, clocking 11:19. Francesca Tarrat followed with 12:27, and Izabella Fitz-Hugh completed the final leg in 13:50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These results reflect the hard work and dedication of the HY junior athletes and their coaches. With strong individual performances and excellent team spirit, the future looks bright for the club's young runners.

The HY team at Ticehurst

The weekend brought the Richmond Half Marathon in London.

HY’s Kiki Prince flew around the course in 1:55.02 coming 161st out of a field of 442. Runners followed four laps of Richmond Park and many saw some deer on the way round.

Back in East Sussex the Ticehurst Trail Race took place – a beautiful 7.5km trail run through the Ticehurst countryside, attracting 50 runners. This mostly off-road route offers stunning scenery, with the central 3k section showcasing breathtaking views of Bewl Water, the largest reservoir in the South East.

Ben Harmer came third in 37:53, Karl James claimed 6th in 40.05. Jenna Harmer took 16th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isabella at Aldershot

David Weir claimed second at the Wheelchair Berlin Marathon in 1:27.55 out of a field of 44, The Berlin Marathon is one of the largest and most iconic marathons in the world.

Whether you're looking to get fit or just start running, HY AC say you’re welcome to join them.

Training sessions take place on Mondays at 5pm and Wednesdays at 5.30pm at the William Parker Running Track. You can also join Tuesday and Thursday sessions at 6.15pm, held at various locations around Hastings.

Weekend sessions usually begin around 8am. If you’re interested, call head coach Terry Skelton on 07711 777363 for more information. Thanks to sponsors, children train for free.