Hundreds took part in the Worthing 10k on Sunday – but one runner ended it celebrating a new world record.

Tom Fuller did the race carrying a 20lb backpack and has new a new record for doing a 10k with that much extra weight on board.

Fuller, 39, from Littlehampton, said: “The previous record was 52min 17sec and I am pleased to say I completed the 10k whilst carrying a 20Ibs pack in 41:12.

"I now must send all the documentation over to the Guinness World Records team for the attempt to be confirmed but I am very happy and grateful that I beat the previous record by over 11 minutes. Everyone was amazing, the support I had was incredible.

“I found the whole event amazing from start to finish, it was a great day and experience, the support was incredible, and I felt like it really brought the community together.

"People were cheering me the whole way and it really helped me maintain my speed throughout the event – that’s why I beat the record by 11 minutes.

"I was initially aiming for 45 minutes which meant I would have still beaten the old record but I came in a lot quicker which I was pleased about.

"I am still serving within the Armed Forces (21 years served so far), I have always enjoyed training and pushing my body to the limits. I saw this record and said to my family that I could beat it, and I really wanted to make my children feel proud and something they can tell their friends about – cheesy, I know!

"I am feeling good and once I send the evidence off, I am just hoping it meets the criteria in relation to the video evidence.

"The crowds were incredible, literally cheering me on the whole way, I felt like a celebrity and I knew I had to keep pushing as I couldn’t let them down.”

Fuller said he had many people to thank:

“Michael Lewis for filming the whole event while sat on the back of a trike, it couldn’t have been easy especially over the bumps, he has given up so much of his own time, without him I may have had to run with a selfie stick which would have been a challenge.

"Michael Hemsley from Perfect Group for always being there for me and supporting me, he cycled the trike which would have been challenging especially with someone sat on the back filming. He also lent me a van to collect the trike – he has been a great friend for 30 years.

“My fiancee Aimee Wilson for always being there for me, being the rock of our family and ensuring I always remained positive and giving me the belief I could achieve it.

"My children Freddie and Harry Fuller for being my coaches during this event, they have been out training me and constantly giving me the motivation I needed, they are my motivation and inspiration, and I am so proud of them. Seeing them at the finish line made me emotional and I would do that event another 10 times just for the cuddle they gave me.

"Steve Filary from Whizz Bikes for lending me the trike used to film the event – he was amazing, spending lots of his own time building the seat to hold the camera operator.

"And Gavin Stephens (Race Director) – who kindly supported and agreed to me attempting the World Record.”

Fuller is not going to rest on his laurels – he has another record in mind now…

"I am potentially looking at completing another world record soon – the fastest marathon in full military uniform,” he said.