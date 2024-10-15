I shattered my collarbone but I never gave up hope, weeks later I came back from the Paralympics with a Gold medal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After shattering your collar bone and needing an operation that entails a plate, mesh and six screws to put it back together again, most of us would want to rest for a few weeks, or maybe a few months.

But most of us are not gold medal-winning Paralympian Katie-George Dunlevy.

The 42-year-old, who was born and raised in Crawley, has had an eventful year - starting with that fall at the World Cup in Italy in May.

But just six days after the tumble, Dunlevy was back on her back and determined to compete for a medal in Paris - to add to her golds from Rio and Tokyo.

Gold medalist, Katie-George Dunlevy of Team Ireland poses for a photo on the podium with pilot Linda Kelly after the Women's B Individual Time Trial on day seven of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at on September 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

And not only did she win a medal, Dunlevy won three - two silvers and a gold - making eight Paralympic medals in total, with four of them gold.

But Dunlevy, who races for Ireland - the place of her dad’s birth - was not finished there. The rider and her pilot Linda Kelly picked up two gold medals at the World Championships in Zurich just weeks after Paris.

Impressive when you think she shattered her collarbone just months earlier. And even more impressive when you know she suffered from Covid in that period as well.

With all that taken into account, it’s fair to say it’s been a fairytale year for Dunlevy and shows what you can do with determination, perseverance and a lot of skill.

Silver medalists Katie-George Dunlevy and pilot Eve McCrystal of Team Ireland celebrate at the Para Cycling - Track Women's B 3000m Individual Pursuit on day four of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome on September 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“I surpassed my expectations”, said Dunlevy. “When I broke my collarbone, I didn't really give up hope or anything. I didn't lose the positivity or optimism I had.

“I knew I'd be in Paris, but whether I knew I would get the gold and two silver, I wasn't sure.

“I wasn’t sure if I could retain my title because the two time trials I had this year, I had actually lost. One I raced with Linda [Kelly], and we lost to a Great Britain bike, and then one I lost with Eve [McCrystal] a few weeks later, and I lost to a Great Britain bike. But I didn't give up hope.

“With the broken collarbone, there were a lot of things I couldn't do with one arm but there was plenty of stuff that I could do, so I was focusing on that and just working incredibly hard.

Gold medalist, Katie-George Dunlevy of Team Ireland poses for a photo on the podium after the Women's B Individual Time Trial on day seven of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at on September 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

“I didn't lose faith, but I never thought that I would kind of come away with all these medals, especially the double World Championships a few weeks later.”

The first medal Dunlevy secured in Paris was the silver medal in the Individual Pursuit in what was her last race with pilot Eve McCrystal, who she has been riding with for 10 years.

But before the race there was no time for emotion.

Katie-George Dunlevy and Pilot Linda Kelly of Team Ireland and Sophie Unwin and Pilot Jenny Holl of Team Great Britain compete during the Women's B Road Race on day nine of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at on September 06, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

“You don't really think about it before,” said Dunlevy. “We didn't talk about it or anything. We were just focused on what we were doing and then preparing for the races.”Also I was so unwell in Paris. My first three days in the village, I was in bed. I had to move into another room to isolate, and we missed two of the four track sessions we had in preparation for the races.

“It was only after that we realised to get that silver medal for our last race together and Eve's last race with me was just amazing and it's just like a fairytale really.”

Then she went on to be piloted by Linda Kelly and the pair struck gold, coming first in the time trial before picking up silver in women's B road race. Was it hard for Dunlevy to change pilots? “ It was definitely a challenge because myself and Eve were so used to each other at that point,” she said. “Going out on a tandem, having to trust someone else in the front who is new to racing a tandem - you have to have huge trust as a stoker.

“But it was a good challenge, and I think it came at the right time for me. I needed it after Tokyo. It was a challenge, but it was a good, positive challenge, and Linda's a great racer.”

And then the success came in Zurich where Dunlevy, who has a flat in Portslade when she is not in Ireland or Crawley, retained her double Gold Championship wins from Glasgow last year.

Dunlevy was ill leading up to the Worlds with Covid and said: “I was actually unsure how I was going to go, but I kind of just thought, okay, I had all my training leading up to Paris, and hopefully that form would bring me through.

“And we were able to win by a huge margin, which was amazing and we were just thrilled with that.”

The Crawley rider shares a lot of pictures from her events on social media and you always see plenty of supporters cheering her on, including her family. “.I had a lot of my family in Paris, in the velodrome and on the roads, so I just feel incredibly lucky to have that support,” she said. “I think that kind of spurs you on and you want to race because you know that they're just backing you and you want to do well for them as well after the support that they've given. I wanted to make them proud.”

And Dunlevy certainly did that. So what is next? “I'm back in training now, building it up again just trying to keep moving.

“I have a few weeks off. I’m not sure what the next event is but there'll be World Championships next year in Belgium.”

But she revealed she will be training up to 25 hours, six or seven days a week. “It's actually full time. You have to recover from that and then the next day, you're training again. So eating's important, you're sleeping, and there’s recovery. You can't be going out, that kind of thing. So it's a lot of sacrifices and you have to miss out on a lot of things.”

Last week Dunlevy had a celebration in Crawley where friends, family and dignitaries were able to see her medals. And the cyclist in visiting schools in Crawley and around Sussex where children get to ask her questions and see her medals.