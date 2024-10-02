I went to Sporting Memories and found it was the most priceless of therapies

Polegate Sporting Memories - organiser Trevor Fuggle displays this week’s winners with a regular member

If you remember “Spot the Ball”, read on. If you recall Coe versus Ovett, or Borg versus Connors, read on.

If you remember John Edrich and Geoffrey Boycott opening for England – without helmets, read on. Ladies and Gentlemen, we are taking a journey into Sporting Memories.

Note the capital letters: we all have our own fund of memories, of course, but the joy is in sharing and right across our county, the network of Sporting Memories groups is waiting to welcome you! Brighton to Bognor, Crawley to Crowborough. And, just north of Eastbourne, I found my way to the Polegate group.

I had scrounged an invitation – partly out of curiosity, partly because your Herald reporter also has a fair few decades of sporting encounters in his dog-eared old notebooks…

It’s a Wednesday morning, and Polegate Community Centre is the place to be. Kick-off/tee off/stumps pitched at ten o-clock prompt, and organiser Trevor Fuggle is there to welcome the ten or a dozen regular members. “Sporting Memories is a national organisation, with lots of local roots. We are all over Sussex – two in Hove, one in Brighton, as well as Chichester, Crawley, Crowborough. The Sussex Cricket Foundation generously provides funding support.”

Not that Sporting Memories is the priciest of pastimes – everyone pops a little contribution towards the coffee and biscuits, and that’s about it. But as the years roll back, the memories are absolutely priceless.

Trevor’s friend and fellow organiser – they don’t really do officers or hierarchy – is Peter Tucknott. “Two hours of a chatter and natter and a laugh! Our average age is probably in the seventies, and people’s memories stretch back an awful long way.

“Our memories feed off each other – one recollection leads to another, and one comment prompts a whole conversation. The anecdotes just keep coming, usually warm and humorous, but people have serious views too, on sport and on the world in general.”

And when, so often nowadays, we speak of mental health, Sporting Memories must be the most priceless of therapies! “Definitely!” says Trevor. “It isn’t just sport – one comment leads to another and we never mind wandering off topic. Some of our members may live on their own, and the social contact is invaluable.”

Not, we should clarify, that Sporting Memories is some soporific social service. The chat is animated, engaging and sometimes hilarious. A set of photos is passed around – footballers from the 1980s and 90s, in their prime, including some awful hairstyles. Yes, there is a proper Spot the Ball competition, just as your local paper carried each week in the old days – or what your grandchildren sometimes refer to as “the black & white days”!

And proudly in the centre of the table sits a magnificent 1960s football, gleaming brown leather with an actual lace. Top centre-forwards, apparently, expected the right winger to deliver his cross with the lace away from the striker’s forehead…

Members come from all backgrounds. Jim, born and raised in the West Indies before coming to England, was for many years a hugely respected umpire on the Sussex cricket circuit. He also served 28 years in the British Army, rising to rank of Regimental Sergeant Major. Jim’s daughter, he casually mentions, is now a judge, but he’s not allowed to tell us where she’s sitting.

John is a retired farmer, with lands high above the Rathfinney vineyards and a magnificent view – and since the previous meeting he’s been busy organising a ploughing match. Doug spent many years as match commentator at Rushden and Diamonds – the creation of Doc Martens owner Max Griggs.

At slightly less grandiose level, Peter is reminding us that he and his brothers actually founded Saltdean United FC, back in the mid-1960s. And he still ruefully recalls how he scored a hat-trick in the Sussex Junior Cup semi-final – but the manager dropped him for the final! Sport is a cruel mistress…

There is no clinging doggedly to the old times at the expense of the new. Many members are still active – walking football, a round of golf or a game of bowls. Indeed, the early Polegate arrivals limber up with a few ends of carpet bowls! And they play their part, too, in organising local sport: Trevor, as it happens, is Eastbourne Borough’s regular stadium announcer.

“I’d like to think we can give a little bit back. Between us we have decades of memories, and a memory shared is a memory multiplied. Some of our members may live on their own, and Sporting Memories is a focal point of the week.”

A quid may not buy you much these days – unlike the Sixties, of course, when half a crown got you fish & chips and your bus fare home – oops, there we go again… But quite seriously, this was the best value enjoyment that I’ve had all year! These memories, these shared experiences and this revisiting of wonderful sporting occasions – they actually don’t carry an admission price.

Interested in Sporting Memories? Drop in at Polegate Community Centre, 10.00am on Wednesdays. Or check out the Sussex Cricket Foundation at sussexcricket.co.uk