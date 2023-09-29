BREAKING
Iconic Chichester Half Marathon returns to city this weekend

The much-anticipated Chichester Festival of Running takes place this Sunday.
By Steve Bone
Published 29th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST
The Festival includes the Chichester Half Marathon, which starts at 9am, and several other race options.

Now entering its 11th year, the event, run by leading leisure operator Everyone Active, attracts beginners and experienced runners alike.

This year, the race weekend will be raising money for the Rotary Club of Chichester, who have been making a difference to valuable community causes for the past 100 years.

People will be pounding the streets in the Chichester half marathon and 10-mile and six-mile races on Sunday | Stock imagePeople will be pounding the streets in the Chichester half marathon and 10-mile and six-mile races on Sunday | Stock image
People will be pounding the streets in the Chichester half marathon and 10-mile and six-mile races on Sunday | Stock image

The route takes in the city’s various landmarks, before leading runners through the Lavant and Goodwood countryside, including the challenging but beautiful Trundle climb.

For athletes who prefer a shorter distance, 10 Miler and Six Miler options are also available in addition to the popular Chichester Half Marathon Relay, which allows three team members to split the half marathon course between them.

Stuart Mills, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are delighted to again deliver this fantastic community event, which takes in so many of the district’s unique sights. We are proud to welcome novices and first-timers as well as more experienced runners, by offering a variety of distances suited to all.

“We would like to let people know that there is still time to enter and encourage them to get involved. The half marathon is always the most popular distance, but we have the 10 and six-mile options.”

See www.everyoneactive.com/news/chichester-half-marathon/ for more.

