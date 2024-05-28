Impressive performances from Hastings Runners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of Hastings Runners certainly put in the miles with some impressive performances over the weekend.

Joe Cruttenden took on his toughest challenge to date by doing the London to Brighton Ultra 100K completing the course in 13 hours 45 minutes. He was doing it to raise money for the mental health charity Mind.

At the Fox 62K Ultra Trail Run in Surrey Claire Read took her place on the podium as the first Female to cross the line. Also taking part were Pete Heasman and Matleena Elonheimo.

Nick Attwood travelled all the way to Scotand to run his first ever marathon in Edinburgh. He was running the streets of the capital city in a kilt and finished in 4 hours 42 minutes.

Claire Read (middle) at Fox 62K Ultra.

On Friday night at the Ron Hill Mile Track Event in Eastbourne, Paul Lambert, Ben McNeil, Steven Stanley and Will Withecombe took on the four-lap challenge in various different heats across the night.

Meanwhile doing a virtual run in the Epilepsy Action 10K were Christopher White and Keith Goodsell.