In 14 pictures: Eastbourne Rovers juniors shine at Sussex track and field finals

Temperatures soared for the Sussex Schools Track & Field Championships at the K2, Crawley.

Teams from across the county competed and many Eastbourne Rovers athletes participated, and the heat didn’t deter them. Coaches Sue Keen, Jenny Brown, Dan Sheppard, Chris Voice, Liz Brandon, Pete Standen and Mike Thompson were impressed.

Super U15 results included Josie Usher, putting the high jump bar higher every time. She cleared a new PB of 1.50m to claim gold. U17 Caitlyn Spencer ran a superb bend in the 200m and held on for the gold in 26.7sec. In the same race Aoife Cherrill took bronze in a PB of 27.6.

Nathan Burge showed his explosive speed in the 100m, awarded gold in a photo finish in a 12.1sec PB. Oscar Mizen in the 300m crossed in a PB of 38.33 for gold. Ethan Howcroft won his 200m heat in a 25.3 PB and narrowly missed the podium but was fourth. In the girls’ 200m Ella Helm was sixth in 28.8. Grace Culshaw did amazingly well in her second competitive race, placing fifth in the junior girls 100m in 14.09.

Daisy Connor had a storming 800m junior girls’ race, taking gold convincingly in a PB of 2.19. Ben Wright was fourth in the junior boys’ 1500m in a PB of 4.39. Freda Pearce took bronze in the junior girls 1500m in 5.01. Evie Lennard in the same race was fifth in 5.09. Ilya Korchev took bronze in a competitive intermediate boys’ 1500m in 4.08. Adam Churchyard in the discus added a few centimetres to his PB to measure 29.87m, taking the gold.

Eleanor Strevens took gold in the senior girls’ 800m (2.13) which gave her a qualifying time for English Schools. She clinched silver in the 1500m steeplechase (5.13). In the senior boys’ group, James Jewell ran a well-paced 800m to take gold in 2:01.04 secs and James Stephen took bronze in the 3000m in 9.35.8, with Ben Brown fourth in 9.39.8. Sophie Hutchison in the senior girls’ 400m was fourth, as was Zoe Wright in the Intermediate girls 200m.

Other Rovers results: U15s: Katy Brown 7th, junior girls javelin, 19.14m, Fin Lumber-Fry 7th, 1500m, 4.41, Jonah Messer 8th, 800m, 2.22, Fisher Winslet, 12th, javelin, 17.46m, Milla * Pearl Winslet, 5th and 6th, 75m hurdles, 14.9sec & 15.6sec. U17: Fintan Pearce, 7th, 800m, 2.12.

1 . Rovers at the K2 Caitlyn Spencer Gold - 200m Photo: Contributed

2 . Rovers at the K2 Grace Culshaw 100m 5th Photo: Contributed

3 . Rovers at the K2 Evie Lennard - 5th in the 1500m Photo: Contributed

4 . Rovers at the K2 Josie Usher - High Jump gold Photo: Contributed

