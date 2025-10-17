In pictures: Eastbourne Rovers shine in Sussex cross country relays

Conditions were dry underfoot but included challenging hills, tree roots, and many twists and turns. The senior athletes (U17 upwards) tackled an approximate 3.8k per lap course on grassland and footpaths through the woods.

The junior course measured around 2.8km per lap with less time in the woods. The relay event comprise teams of three or four runners (depending on age and gender), from U13s to Over-60s, with the U11s competing in an individual 2k race on grassland.

Eastbourne Rovers showed great form for early in the season, with impressive performances across the board. Continuing to dominate in their age category, taking the team gold medals, were Eastbourne's U17 girls’ trio of Freda Pearce (14:09), Raya Petrova (14:55) and Daisy Connor (14:06). The team were invincible and almost two minutes ahead of their nearest rivals Chichester AC. The girls also claimed 2nd, 3rd and 7th fastest individual laps for their age group.

George Armstrong-Smith (12:16), Fin Lumber-Fry (12:58) and Thomas Petherick (12:58) matched the girls by taking the gold in the U17 boys' race. Armstrong-Smith set the team up for victory with the 2nd fastest lap of the day, with the other two joint 6th quickest. Byron Roberts ran a superb first leg in the U15 boys' race, with the fastest leg in his age group of 8.26. His teammates Archie Franklin (9:21) and Adam Meyer (9:36) ran strongly to take the silver team medals, just behind Chichester AC. Franklin showed his ever-improving form achieving the 9th best lap time for his age group.

Worthy mentions and additional results for Eastbourne Rovers: U11 Boys, Aidan Wai - 4th (7:44); U11 Girls, Emily Petrova - 3rd (7:50), Jessica Webster - 14th (9:13), Iona Meyer - 21st (09:25); U13 girls team - 9th, Poppy Charlwood (12:46), Skye Winter (13:21), Grace Waite (13:56); U15 girls team - 5th - Ksenia McCrae (10:30) & 7th quickest individual leg, Oliwia Zietal (11:53) & Chyna Wai (11:28); U15 boys B team - 11th, Joshua Webster (10:01), Xavier Bray 11:32, Jackson Walker (10:23); U17 boys - Jonah Messer (13:13) & Ben Wright (13:47); Senior Women - Flick Webster (18:47) & Katherine Brown (16:39).

Eastbourne Rovers have also been involved in the first Sussex League Cross Country league race, also at Goodwood, and the first East Sussex League at Black Cap, Lewes. Reports to follow.

1 . Eastbourne Rovers at Goodwood Relays Freda Pearce, Raya Petrova & Daisy Connor - Gold - Under 17 girls team.JPG Freda Pearce, Raya Petrova & Daisy Connor - Gold for the Under 17 girls team Photo: Submitted

2 . Eastbourne Rovers at Goodwood relays Emily Petrova - 3rd - Under 11 girls race, with sister & teammate Raya Petrova from the gold medal under 17 girls team.jpeg Eastbourne Rovers at the Sussex cross country relays at Goodwood Photo: Submitted

3 . Eastbourne Rovers at Goodwood relays A55 - George Armstrong- Smith Eastbourne - 2nd fastest lap overall.jpg A55 is George Armstrong-Smith of Eastbourne - 2nd fastest lap overall Photo: Submitted

4 . Eastbourne Rovers at Goodwood relays Aidan Wai 4th Under 11 boys race.JPG Aidan Wai - 4th, Under-11 boys race Photo: Submitted