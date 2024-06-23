In pictures: Eastbourne’s week of international tennis has cracking start

It’s a weekend of qualifiers – and a chance for players in the main draw – to put themselves through their paces as Devonshire Park begins a week in the tennis spotlight.

There’s a bit of a cloud over the event this year with plans approved to downgrade the women’s event held in Eastbourne from next year. But that won’t stop players, coaches, officials and of course the fans from enjoying the week ahead in the sunshine captial of the UK.

Those seen at Devonshire so far, in action or practising – and featured in this picture gallery – include Giles Hussey, Katie Boulter, Ella McDonald, Charles Broom, Arthur Fery, Henry Searle, Harriet Dart, Yuriko Lily Miyazaki, Ranah Stoiber and Liam Broady.

And two of those – up-and-coming Brits McDonald and Searle – have already served notice that this could be a vintage week for British players.

You can read all the latest results and updates here and we will have much more as the week unfolds on this website, and in the Eastbourne Herald out on Friday.

