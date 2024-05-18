In pictures: Fontwell Park celebrates its centenary

By Steve Bone
Published 18th May 2024, 14:02 BST
Updated 18th May 2024, 16:45 BST
Photographer Clive Bennett was there to capture the action as Fontwell Park turned 100.

The West Sussex track’s Centenary Raceday featured a seven-race card and plenty of off-track entertainment, including a history exhibition telling the story of 100 years of racing at the unique course, a dinner for invited guests and dancers and musicians entertaining race-goers.

See Clive’s pictures on this page and the ones linked – or by scrolling down the page if you’re on the Observer app. And in the video player at the top of this page, see and hear former Fontwell chief Phil Bell – now regional director for the course’s owners Arena Racing Company – talk about his time at the track and his delight at seeing it turn 100.

Read a report of the day and see an interview with Fontwell boss Guy Pridie here and see Jim Beavis talking about the exhibition here along with an article in which Jim outlines a potted history of Fontwell Park.

Images from Fontwell Park's Centenary Raceday

Images from Fontwell Park's Centenary Raceday Photo: Clive Bennett

Images from Fontwell Park's Centenary Raceday Photo: Clive Bennett

Images from Fontwell Park's Centenary Raceday Photo: Clive Bennett

Images from Fontwell Park's Centenary Raceday Photo: Clive Bennett

