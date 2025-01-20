In pictures: New record set at Newhaven 10k

Newhaven 10k 2025 prizegiving - the first three men homeNewhaven 10k 2025 prizegiving - the first three men home
By Steve Bone
Published 20th Jan 2025, 14:24 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 15:33 BST
A new record was set as runners tackled the Newhaven 10k on a chilly Sunday morning.

The new female course record holder is Eva Winton, a 16-year-old from Peacehaven, who took 4min 8sec off the previous record.

In fact the first four females home all beat the previous record.

Conditions were very cold but good for the runners. Around 300 runners took part.

Mike Liddell of the Royal Navy AC won the men’s race, crossing the line in 33min 52sec.

Aaron O'Shaughnessy was second in 34.07, with Ollie Sprague of Peacehaven Run Club third in 35.21.

For the women, Winton came home in 39.00, followed by Alison Moore of Eastbourne Rovers in 39.58 and Kristin Morgan in 42.02.

Pete and Carol from the Newhaven RNLI presented the prizes.

MCC Promotions organised the 10k and the next Sussex race in their series comes to Seaford on Sunday, May 11.

