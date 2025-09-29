In pictures: Record numbers take part in popular Run Barns Green

The event which started in 1982 was celebrating its 43rd year and as well as the half marathon, there was a 10K race, a 5K race and the Jennings Junior Jog colour fun run for the youngsters.

Over 1,000 runners took part in The Half Marathon race and 950 ran in the 10K race which started in perfect running conditions. There were 250 runners in the 5K race. Horsham MP, John Milne acted as the official starter for the Half Marathon and 10K races.

First home in the women’s half marathon race was Beth Kidger in a time of 1 hour 17 mins and 46 seconds followed by Amelia Pettitt 1 hour 22 minutes and 12 seconds with Elspeth Turner third in a time of 1 hour 22 minutes and 38 seconds. The men’s half marathon race was won by Sam Cook in a time of 1 hour 10 minutes and 57 seconds. Second was Thomas Thayre in a time of 1 hour 13 minutes and 28 seconds with Jake Forrest third in a time of 1 hour 13 minutes and 57 seconds.

The event takes a huge amount of planning from a voluntary team who work throughout the year on the event. Then on race week end a small army of additional volunteers from in and around Barns Green assemble to help out with car parking, marshalling, manning water stations, putting up signage and building staging, sorting the runner’s registrations and check in, manning bag storage areas and running merchandise and catering stalls and undertaking many other tasks. It is a huge operation and just over 200 volunteers are involved. The Official Race Charity, St Catherine’s Hospice had a marquee on the Green and several volunteers shaking collecting buckets in the car parks. This wonderful local charity has helped many people from the local area and impressively there were over 150 competitors running in the adult races on behalf of St Catherine’s.

The men’s 10K race was won by Freddy Boniface in a time of 33 minutes 58 seconds followed by Ash Dorrington 36 minutes 4 seconds with William Crawford third in 37 minutes 1 second. The women’s 10k was won by last year’s runner up Geraldine Moffat in a time of 39 minutes 11 seconds followed by Laura Vowles who ran in a time of 39 minutes 36 seconds with Melissa Galea third in 40 minutes 1 second. The women’s winner in the 5K race was Tracy Thomas in a time of 20 minutes 34 seconds with the men’s 5K race being won by Greg Bothwell in a time of 17minutes 52 seconds.

Then in the final races of the day, almost 300 children took part in the Jennings Junior Jog colour fun run in memory of former Chairman of Run Barns Green, Vernon Jennings. The junior races started on the Village Green at 12.30pm after the three adult races were finished. The races were started by Vernon’s widow, Annie Jennings and the races gave primary school youngsters aged from 4-11 the chance to take part in a 750 metre colour run. Once on the course they were bombarded by colour “bombs” thrown by spectators, mums, dads and grandparents. Every youngster received a wristband and a medal. All the youngsters and parents seemed to have great fun and the race has become a permanent feature of Run Barns Green. All four races had a pre race warm up led by Vicky Fisher from Bluecoat Sports and all finishing runners in the half marathon and 10K races received either gold silver or bronze medals.

Commenting on this year’s event, Run Barns Green, Chairman, Richard Oram said, ”Sunday was another triumph for Run Barns Green and all the hundreds of volunteers who give up their time to make the event the great success that it is. Running numbers were the highest we can remember helped by the weather and ideal running conditions. It was the third year of our 5k race and it is increasing in popularity and it is something we will look to develop and grow as it offers even more people the chance to take part in our event. The enthusiasm of the youngsters who took part in the Jennings Junior Jog for 4-11 year olds was amazing and the parents seemed to be having as much fun as the kids. I have to thank our local residents for being so good about the road closures on the morning of the races. The event provides much needed funding for the numerous groups, societies and sports clubs that help out on the day and of course for our official charity, St Catherine’s Hospice who do such wonderful work in the community”.

Christ’s Hospital School had a stand on the Green and had several pupils taking part as well as a strong contingent of Old Blues who had the chance to meet up and reminisce as they ran through the magnificent school grounds of Christ’s Hospital School.

There was plenty of other activity on the Green itself. There were a number of different drinks and catering stalls and entertainment for all the family.

Registrations for heavily discounted Early Bird Entry for the 2026 Runs Barns Green adult races are already open. The 2026 event will take place on Sunday 27th September and for further details just visit the Run Barns Green website; runbarnsgreen.org.uk

