In pictures: Waardah and Hamish take listed races at Goodwood family raceday

Waardah was the 7/1 winner of the Weatherbys / British EBF Agnes Keyser Fillies' Stakes under Callum Rodriguez for trainer Owen Burrows, while Hamish took the BetGoodwin Tapster Stakes after going off evens favourite with Tom Marquand on board for William Haggas.

There was a double for jockey Hector Crouch, who won the Elston Consulting / British EBF Novice Stakes on 2/1 favourite Jel Pepper for trainers Paul and Oliver Cole then followed up with victory in the BetGoodwin Best Odds Guaranteed Selling Stakes on A'Ali G (11/1) for Charlie Clover.

Other winners for Mister Bluebird, Aggagio, who took the Rod Gaskin Garden Machinery Handicap for Sussex trainers Gary and Josh Moore under afine ride by Ashley Lewis, and Nariko.

See pictures from Sunday’s fixture on this page and the ones linked taken by Clive Bennett – or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page to see them all.

Goodwood opens the doors again on Friday evening, when racing is a followed by a DJ set by Hot Chip in the second of this year’s Three Friday Nights series. See pictures from the TFN opener here.

