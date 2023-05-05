Ice cream-themed medals went down a treat with the 1,984 finishers at Worthing RUN-FEST.

There were three races on the card at this popular running festival on the seafront. The action started and finished close to the famous pier. The seafront atmosphere was fully embraced by the RUN-FEST organisers, with dancing seagull mascots motivating and interacting with the runners out on the course.

The main event was the traditional Worthing Half Marathon held on a revised course on fully closed roads with just 37m of elevation gained in the 13.1 miles, justifying the claim to be flat and fast. Simon Heath (Brighton Phoenix) ran away with the Worthing Gift Card prize provided by Worthing Town Centre Initiative by winning in a blistering 1:08:25. The runners-up awards went to M50 Karl Spielmann (Marlow Striders, 1:15:14) and Owen Knight (Brighton Phoenix, 1:15:17). Worthing & District Harriers were delighted to see a clean sweep of the women's podium by their club's veterans Amelia Brown (W40, 1:24:02), Tracy Thomas (W35, 1:24:09) and Emma Footman (W40, 1:25:47).

There were 1,110 finishers in the half marathon in 3:27:51 and a further 713 opted for half the distance in the Worthing RUN-FEST 10k, won by Mark Burchett (Worthing, 35:54) with thr women’s race going to third-placed overall finisher Kate Natkiel (Brighton Phoenix, 36:15).

Worthing RUN-FEST also features a Family Mile that is free to enter for charity runners. The fastest times were 6:59 by Mason Kingston-Verner and 7:22 by Emlyn Evans.

Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care, is set to benefit from the fundraising in this event. Next year the event will be on April 28 and entries will open soon. Visit the RUN-FEST website for more information.

1 . Worthing Runfest 2023 (9).jpg Images from Worthing RUNFEST 2023 Photo: owner:Contributed

2 . Worthing Runfest 2023 (5).jpg Images from Worthing RUNFEST 2023 Photo: owner:Contributed

3 . Worthing Runfest 2023 (8).jpg Images from Worthing RUNFEST 2023 Photo: owner:Contributed

4 . Worthing Runfest 2023 (10).jpg Images from Worthing RUNFEST 2023 Photo: Contributed

