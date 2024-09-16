Increasing wind strength reduces the fleet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Winds were south-westerly force two to three increasing for autumn series racing at the Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club.

Laser sailors rigging for light winds at the start of the day were struggling by the end of the final race when wind strength reached force four to five.

Melanie Clark looked comfortable in the lighter winds of the first race and took a straight-forward win ahead of Hugh Ashford, second, and Chris Bennett, third.

As the first race ended, the wind picked up. Boats started to capsize while manoeuvering for the start of the next race, including Clark’s which was late across the start line as a result.

Lasers rigging in light winds before the wind came up.

This time it was Ashford who looked most comfortable, finishing at the front, over a minute ahead of Mat Windley, second, and Chris Bennett, third.

Two boats retired during the race and another did not start due to the testing strength of the wind. In the general handicap fleet, it was two wins for Philip & Tristan Blurton (Buzz) ahead of Juan Ces (Buzz).

In the catamaran fleet, Barry Duck was the only boat racing and took the points. Of the 14 boats that had launched at the beginning of the day, only three boats stayed on the water for the final race where boats of different classes raced against each other.

Winds were now touching force five and waves had increased in height. Ashford (Laser) began his start line approach too soon and had to veer away from the line, allowing the Blurtons (Buzz) to slip through behind him and make the better start.

They led until the second mark when an error triggered a capsize allowing Ashford and Mat Windley (Laser) to sail past. Once up and sailing again, the Blurtons were the fastest boat on the water. They overtook Windley but barring an error, Ashford had the race in the bag.

However, Ashford misjudged the approach to the windward mark on the final lap, hitting it rather than sailing around. The Blurtons took their moment and sailed past, leaving Ashford to make his penalty turn before resuming the race. Although the Blurtons finished first, when boat handicaps were applied, it was a draw between the Blurtons and Ashford.

It had been an exciting race for those that could manage the conditions.