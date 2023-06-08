‘Incredibly strong’ Sussex Stakes line-up, but who’s in frame for 2023’s Duel on the Downs?

Goodwood bosses say the list of entries for their £1m showpiece of the season is ‘incredibly strong’.

With the Qatar Goodwood Festival just eight weeks away, racecourse officials are delighted to see Guineas winners and international stars headline the entries for the Qatar Sussex Stakes.

The Group 1 contest takes place on Wednesday, August 2, the second day of the five-day Glorious week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Star names from across Europe and further afield feature among 42 entries for the Sussex Stakes.

Frankie Dettori riding Chaldean (pink cap) win The Qipco 2000 Guineas Stakes at Newmarket (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

With a prize fund of £1m, Europe’s premier all-aged mile contest is the richest race of the Qatar Goodwood Festival and forms part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.

A fascinating clash of the generations is in prospect, with English and Irish 2,000 Guineas winners Chaldean and Paddington entered alongside leading older milers Modern Games and Inspiral.

Group 1 Saudi Cup victor Panthalassa heads two contenders for Yoshito Yahagi, with the six-year-old set to run in Europe over the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stable-mate Bathrat Leon, who was also successful on the Saudi Cup card, could make his second appearance in the Sussex Stakes after finishing a creditable fourth behind Baaeed last year.

Jockey William Buick rides Modern Games to win the FanDuel Breeders' Cup Mile during the 2022 Breeders' Cup at Keeneland (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

High-profile entries yet to race this season include Joseph O’Brien’s Al Riffa, who was last seen out capturing the Group 1 National Stakes in September, and Sir Michael Stoute’s Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes third Nostrum.

Ed Arkell, Director of Racing at Goodwood, said: “We are delighted with the entries for the Qatar Sussex Stakes. As always, the first all-aged Group One mile race in Europe has drawn an incredibly strong entry from Britain, Ireland and France.

“The international importance of the meeting is underlined with two Japanese entries in the shape of multiple Group One winner Panthalassa and Bathrat Leon, who ran so well last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are hugely grateful to owners and trainers for supporting the race once again.”

Yutaka Yoshida ridding Panthalassa wins the Saudi Cup 2023 at King Abdulaziz Racecourse, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)