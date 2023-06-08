‘Incredibly strong’ Sussex Stakes line-up, but who’s in frame for 2023’s Duel on the Downs?

With the Qatar Goodwood Festival just eight weeks away, racecourse officials are delighted to see Guineas winners and international stars headline the entries for the Qatar Sussex Stakes.
The Group 1 contest takes place on Wednesday, August 2, the second day of the five-day Glorious week.
Star names from across Europe and further afield feature among 42 entries for the Sussex Stakes.
With a prize fund of £1m, Europe’s premier all-aged mile contest is the richest race of the Qatar Goodwood Festival and forms part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.
A fascinating clash of the generations is in prospect, with English and Irish 2,000 Guineas winners Chaldean and Paddington entered alongside leading older milers Modern Games and Inspiral.
Group 1 Saudi Cup victor Panthalassa heads two contenders for Yoshito Yahagi, with the six-year-old set to run in Europe over the summer.
Stable-mate Bathrat Leon, who was also successful on the Saudi Cup card, could make his second appearance in the Sussex Stakes after finishing a creditable fourth behind Baaeed last year.
High-profile entries yet to race this season include Joseph O’Brien’s Al Riffa, who was last seen out capturing the Group 1 National Stakes in September, and Sir Michael Stoute’s Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes third Nostrum.
Ed Arkell, Director of Racing at Goodwood, said: “We are delighted with the entries for the Qatar Sussex Stakes. As always, the first all-aged Group One mile race in Europe has drawn an incredibly strong entry from Britain, Ireland and France.
“The international importance of the meeting is underlined with two Japanese entries in the shape of multiple Group One winner Panthalassa and Bathrat Leon, who ran so well last year.
"We are hugely grateful to owners and trainers for supporting the race once again.”
Entries for the Qatar Goodwood Cup and Qatar Nassau Stakes will be revealed on June 27.