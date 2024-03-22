'Intense match-ups' - Brighton's electric fight night as Road to Victory 4 confirms March 30 date
Brighton fight fans have an electric night to look forward to at the Road to Victory 4.
Some of Sussex's top performers will be in MMA, Muay Thai, K1 and boxing action on Saturday, March 30 at Brighton's Moulsecoomb Leisure Centre.
The event will cater to a variety of combat sports enthusiasts, offering a diverse range of fighting styles and talent on display.
Brighton fighters such as Kenshiro trained Daniel Vortiah, Owen Walton, and Nick Chippington will be in action and taking on top talent from the Netherlands. The anticipation is also high for Jeffrey Almeida's professional MMA debut.
"It's a significant moment in his career, and I'm sure fans will be eager to see how he performs in the cage," said promoter Kenny Moyston, head coach of Kenshiro gym.
"The atmosphere on fight night will be electric," Moyston added. "Each bout promises high energy for the fighters and the audience. There is a hugely exciting line-up, featuring Holland vs England. Fans are in for some intense matchups."
Doors open at 4pm and tickets for the show are available here – or watch live on MMA TV.