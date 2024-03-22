'Intense match-ups' - Brighton's electric fight night as Road to Victory 4 confirms March 30 date

Fight night action returns to Brighton on March 30 at Moulsecoomb Leisure Centre

Brighton fight fans have an electric night to look forward to at the Road to Victory 4.

Some of Sussex's top performers will be in MMA, Muay Thai, K1 and boxing action on Saturday, March 30 at Brighton's Moulsecoomb Leisure Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will cater to a variety of combat sports enthusiasts, offering a diverse range of fighting styles and talent on display.

Brighton fighters such as Kenshiro trained Daniel Vortiah, Owen Walton, and Nick Chippington will be in action and taking on top talent from the Netherlands. The anticipation is also high for Jeffrey Almeida's professional MMA debut.

"It's a significant moment in his career, and I'm sure fans will be eager to see how he performs in the cage," said promoter Kenny Moyston, head coach of Kenshiro gym.

"The atmosphere on fight night will be electric," Moyston added. "Each bout promises high energy for the fighters and the audience. There is a hugely exciting line-up, featuring Holland vs England. Fans are in for some intense matchups."