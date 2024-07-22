Internal club championships take centre stage at Goring Manor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In the last three weeks, Goring Manor have only played four matches against other clubs whilst concentrating on their internal championships. Little success was achieved in those four matches.

The first was a defeat in a friendly away to RAFA at Bognor where the only winning rink was that of Chris Allan, Rosie Suter and skip Pete Treagust.

Then came a home defeat by 8 points to 2 in a West Sussex Bowls and match at home to Pulborough. The only winning rink was Mick Mayes, Derek King, David Crockett and skip Tommy Tsoi.

Back to back West Sussex League matches against Storrington resulted in a whitewash away and a 5 all draw at home. Top rink in the second match was Gordon Walker, Mike Mahoney, Pete Treagust and skip Luigi Sebastiano. Skip Mick Mayes also won. Both teams won on 2 rinks, and an exciting overall shot score of 78 to each team brought 5 points to each team.

Margaret and Gordon Walker - Pairs Champions.

In the meantime, numerous games took place in the club internal championships, held early to ensure completion this year.

In the Championship Pairs, an excellent series of matches brought together Tommy Tsoi and Chris Allan against Margaret and Gordon Walker in the final. Without bossing the game, the Walkers pretty much kept their noses in front to the end to become the first married couple to become the Championship Pairs winners.

In the Never Won Championship (for those who have not won any singles Championship at Goring Manor), a series of tight matches saw Rosie Suter and Mike Mahoney competing in the final. It was neck and neck for the first half of the game but Rosie gradually pulled away to win her first trophy of the week.

By far the best match of the tournament was the Ladies Championship final, pitting serial Champion Wendy Davies against Rosie Suter, fresh from picking up her Never Won title.

Rosie Suter - Never Won and Ladies Champion.

Rosie was clearly on a roll and raced to an 18 shots to 12 lead in the first-to-21 match. Then never-say-die Wendy fought her way back to 18 all. Then it was 20 - 18 to Rosie followed by 20 all. A one end shoot-out.

Both players were on or around the jack but advantage seemed to favour Wendy who held shot before Rosie's very last wood of the match. And what a wood it was, just sliding past Wendy's shot wood by the finest of margins to give Rosie the Ladies Championship title. Well done to Rosie, but don't write off Wendy go be back next year.

The Men's Championship final followed. A determined Tommy Tsoi took a very strong grip on this match against David Crockett and forged his way to victory, which gave Tommy the Men's Championship title.