International entries boost Hickstead ahead of royal show

Top names are on their way to the Royal International show at Hickstead/ Picture by Nigel Goddard

Entries for the international showjumping at this month’s Prenetics Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead have been announced.

Plenty of top showjumpers will be in action in the two-star international classes at the show (21-25 July), including Michael Whitaker, Robert Whitaker, James Whitaker, Shane Breen, Trevor Breen, Harriet Biddick and Will Fletcher.

A number of leading event riders will also be competing in the showjumping classes, including Olympic medallists Pippa Funnell and Gemma Tattersall.

A series of CSI2 one-off classes will take place during the show, including the RIHS Sussex Stakes, the Prenetics July Stakes, the RIHS Southdown Stakes, the Prenetics Castle Stakes and the £6,000 Prenetics Royal International Vase.

The event draws to a close with the Science Supplements BHS Queen Elizabeth II Cup, a class that was first held in 1949. Originally for lady riders only, the class was opened up to both men and women in 2008.

It is usually a prestigious national championship, open only to the highest-ranked riders in British Showjumping, but this year it will be awarded to the winner of the Grand Prix.

Last year’s winner, David Simpson, will be a notable absentee having been called up on Nations Cup duties abroad, but several other recent winners are likely to factor in proceedings, including the Breen brothers, Harriet Biddick – who has returned to top level competition following the birth of her first baby Archie earlier this year – and James Whitaker.

Other showjumping highlights include the Al Shira’aa RIHS young horse championships for five-, six- and seven-year-olds, plus the British Showjumping Winter Finals.