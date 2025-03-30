International equestrian stars will head to Hickstead in June and July

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Details of Hickstead's 2025 international fixtures have been revealed.

The Al Shira’aa Hickstead

Derby Meeting

19-22 June

William Funnell riding Dublon in The Al Shira'aa Derby at Hickstead last June - picture by Elli Birch/Bootsandhooves

Last year, history was made at Hickstead when William Funnell won the Al Shira’aa Derby for a record fifth time. Until then, he had been one of an elite band of showjumpers to win the class four times, alongside legendary riders Eddie Macken, Harvey Smith, and brothers John and Michael Whitaker.

Now William is hailed as the most successful Hickstead Derby rider of them all, and he is aiming to extend his winning record even further this June when he returns with Derby champion Dublon for another crack at the title.

Sunday afternoon’s Al Shira’aa Derby forms the grand finale of this four-day show, but the excitement builds from the very beginning of the event with World Ranking classes such as the Agria Derby Trial and the ClipMyHorse.TV Hickstead Master’s Trophy.

Saturday’s feature class is the British Speed Derby, in which the country’s speediest horses race round a course filled with Hickstead’s unique fences. The International Arena has been home to so many of the sport’s greatest moments, but the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby Meeting features much more than international showjumping.

Thousands of equines of all shapes and sizes will take part in the show, with national jumping classes starting from tiny cross-poles upwards, while showing riders will ascend from all corners of the UK to pick up the final qualifying tickets for July’s Agria Royal International Horse Show. There’s plenty to enjoy during a day out at Hickstead, from browsing the extensive shopping village, sampling delicious food from the many street food stands, or visiting the fun fair. Even better, children under 15 can attend free of charge from Thursday to Saturday.

When booked in advance, adult general admission prices start from under £20, with free admission for everyone on Thursday 19 June. A number of hospitality options are available for those who want to spend their day in style. Visit www.hickstead.co.uk for more information.

The Agria Royal International

Horse Show

22-27 July

Experience a day of guaranteed glamour and sporting drama at the Agria Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead. First held 118 years ago, it is one of the oldest and most prestigious of equestrian events in the world.

It features several of the pivotal showjumping competitions in the showjumping calendar, as well as championship showing classes and a whole host of other entertainment. The British team has been on dazzling form on home turf in the past few years, winning back to back titles in the Agria Nations Cup. On Friday 25 July, they’ll be aiming to make it a hat trick, as they take on teams from Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates. The Brits have also enjoyed a run of success in Sunday’s Grand Prix, the King George V Gold Cup. In 2023, Robert Whitaker and Vermento won the title for the first time, followed 12 months later by cousin Donald Whitaker and Millfield Colette. Other highlights of the show include Thursday’s Ashby Underwriting Eventers’ Challenge, where top event riders complete a cross-country course within the iconic International Arena, and Saturday’s JCL Insurance Brokers Queen Elizabeth II Cup. The Royal International is regarded as the pinnacle of the summer showing season, with only qualified horses and ponies eligible to compete at this show. The very best of these win their respective class championships and go through to the finals of the Barberstown Castle Supreme Horse and Supreme Products Supreme Pony championships. On ‘Style Saturday’, guests are encouraged to dress in their best outfits in order to win our Best Dressed competition, with prizes including luxury spa breaks and meals at top restaurants.

Each day of the show you can enjoy a vast array of shops and the Village Green area featuring street food stalls, a funfair and live entertainment that goes on throughout the day and into the evenings. A range of bars, restaurants and hospitality options are available to suit all budgets.

Tickets start from £20 with advance discounts and concessions available; including free admission to all under-15s – visit www.hickstead.co.uk for more information.