International pickleballer visits Arun team

Arun Pickleball Club officials were delighted to host Thaddea Lock, one of the best female pickleball players in Britain and Europe, at Angmering School and Oscar Romero School.

She ran coaching sessions with their members across several days, ensuring that all members were able to get coaching from her.

Thaddea is an ex-tennis professional and a coach, moving across to pickleball several years ago. She travels across the world playing in competitions, so it was a privilege to have her come to Sussex.

Having won gold medals at the English Open, Nationals and most recent European pickleball championships, the members were keen to pick up some hints and tips from her.

Pickleballers at Angmering School, being coached by Thaddea

Thaddea explained key elements of the game in a relaxed and fun way, while putting people through their paces with various drills.

To the delight of members, Thaddea showed how she is one of the best picklers around, playing some games at the end of the session.

Carrie Reynolds, a member of Arun Pickleball, said: “The coaching from Thaddea was so brilliant. To have an expert look at your individual technique and provide you with such simple changes to elevate your game was invaluable.

"To have a role model in your sport who takes the time to share their knowledge and experience is part of why we all love pickleball.”

Thaddea has just been picked for the Australian Pickleball League, having been in both Egypt and India recently playing in international competitions.

