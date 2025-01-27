Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liam is a 16 year old from Lewes who is studying at East Sussex College, doing Level 3 Sport.

He plays for several darts teams, having started at the age of 10 playing darts in his bedroom with his dad.

Dad Dan Sains could see a special talent and when Liam was 14 he signed him up to play in the Lewes Dart League, which raises money for St Peter’s and St James Hospice and MacMillan nurses.

Lewes League men’s singles winner Liam Sains with some of his silverware

Liam's talent was spotted and he was asked to play in the Men’s Super League East Sussex Division on Wednesday nights. Liam had the privilege to be asked to play for the Sussex Youth Darts team, travelling around the UK representing Sussex and wearing his shirt with pride – and he helped Sussex win their league for 2024-25.

Liam can be often found in The Tally Ho in Lewes on a Friday Night playing darts with family and friends.

He has been nicknamed Liam ‘Hurricane’ Sains by his uncle Dennis, however this is still up for debate.

At the age of 16 Liam has already won the Lewes Dart League Men’s Single title for 2024-25, the youngest player to win the trophy. This title holds a special place in Liam’s heart as the day before the final he lost his grandad to cancer. Using his grandad’s flights on his darts, winning the title he said: “This is for you grandad” – looking up to the sky.

Liam wins the Eastbourne Darts Open Youth title

On Sunday he won the Eastbourne Darts Open Youth competition.

Liam has won several trophies over the past few years, which he proudly displays in his room. Liam is now looking for a few sponsor to assist him with his development and help him progress to the development tour which is played throughout the year, and to get his tour card to play at PDC level.

By sponsoring Liam, a business can gain exposure at competitions and events on his shirt and through social media, reaching a dedicated audience of dart enthusiasts.

If you or someone you know is interested, please email [email protected] or call 07834 726666 and Liam and his parents will be happy to discuss sponsorship.

Liam also has a Go Fund Me Page and if you would like to donate to help Liam on his journey go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/liam-the-hurricane-darts-fund to find out more.