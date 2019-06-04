Is returning Andy Murray set for the doubles at Eastbourne as well as Queens?

Simona Halep and Johanna Konta are confirmed for this year’s tournament in Eastbourne with the big names of Serena Williams and Andy Murray also in the frame.

Williams is seeking grasscourt playing time following her early exit from the French Open while Murray, who continues to work his way back to fitness following a hip operation, has confirmed he will compete in the doubles at Queens. If all goes well, he could also play at Eastbourne in the doubles ahead of Wimbledon.

Murray, 32, said: “I am really excited to return to the match court for the first time since my surgery.

“Queen’s has always been a special place for me and it’s the perfect place to return.

“I’m not yet ready to return to the singles court, but I’ve been pain-free for a few months now. I’ve made good progress in training and on the practice court, and this is the next step for me as I try to return to the tour.”

Williams has not played a pre-Wimbledon grass event since Eastbourne in 2011.

Devonshire Park is among those the 37-year-old might consider before Wimbledon which begins on July 1. Other options could be Nottingham, Birmingham, s-Hertogenbosch or Mallorca.

Speaking after her earliest Grand Slam exit since 2014, Williams said, “I’m working on getting there (Wimbledon). I think it will be enough time,” she said.

“I haven’t been able to be on the court as much as I would have. At least I can start trying to put the time in now.

“I have some time on my hands, so maybe I’ll jump in and get a wildcard on one of these grass-court events and see what happens.”

Where to get tickets: https://www.lta.org.uk/major-tennis-events/british-major-events/nature-valley-international/tickets-2019/

Players confirmed:

Women: Simona Halep (ROM), Kiki Bertens (NED) 4, Elena Svitolina (UKR) 6, Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 7, Sloane Stephens (USA) 8, Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 9, Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 10, Carolina Wozniacki (DEN) 12, Belinda Bencic (SUI) 15, Anett Kontaveit (EST) 16, Wang Qiang (CHN) 17, Julia Goerges (GER) 18, Elise Mertens (BEL) 20, Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 21, Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 23, Donna Vekic (CRO) 24, Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE) 25, Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) 26, Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 27, Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROM) 29, Danielle Collins (USA) 30, Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP) 31, Alliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) 32, Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) 33, Camila Giorgi (ITA) 34, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 36, Sofia Kenin (USA) 37, Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 38, Maria Sakkari (GRE) 39, Barbora Strycova (CZE) 40, Johanna Konta (GBR) 42, Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 44, Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 45, Saisai Zheng (CHN) 46, AJla Tomljanovic (AUS) 47, Shuai Zhang (CHN) 48, Anna-Lena Friedsam (GER) 50, Alison Riske (USA) 52, Alize Cornet (FRA) 53, Ons Jabeur (TUN) 56, Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) 58, Tatjana Maria (GER) 59, Kirsten Flipkens (BEL) 60, Monica Puig (PUR) 61, Margarita Gasparyan (RUS) 62.

Men: Marko Cecchinato (ITA) 19, Guido Pella (ARG) 21, Gilles Simon (FRA) 28, Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 31, Djere Laslo (SRB) 32, Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 33, Fernando Verdasco (ESP) 38, Richard Gasquet (FRA) 39, Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) 40, Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 41, Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 42, Radu Albot (MDA) 44, Cameron Norrie (GBR) 45, Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) 47, Pablo Cuevas (URU) 49, Taylor Fritz (USA) 52, Reilly Opelka (USA) 53, Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) 56, John Millman (AUS) 57.