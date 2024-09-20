Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne Eagles could be racing their final ever match when they take on Thurrock Hammers at Iwade in Kent on Sunday (Sept 22).

Eagles campaign co-leader Michael Gray issued the warning as he admitted that hopes of a return to Arlington Stadium, where the club last raced in 2021, have hit a brick wall.

Gray, who along with fellow co-leader David Graveling, operate as the Sussex Eagles Motorcycle Club, says there is no logic in continuing to promote Eagles meetings in Kent if there is no prospect of a revival in Sussex.

Eagles took 365 supporters to their first match since 2021, with Kent at Iwade in April, but despite the event being widely acclaimed as a major success, it failed to prise open the gates at Arlington Stadium.

Nathan Ablitt is due to be among the riders on Sunday | Picture: Mike Hinves

Gray and Graveling approached the Dugard family, who own the stadium, with a proposal to stage five non-league meetings in 2025.

Their plan, which included the purchase of a £41,000 air fence, was rejected. The Dugard family have previously been reported as being against hosting amateur-level speedway at their venue.

A subsequent appeal for a recognised front person to take the reins as club promoter failed to bring any significant response.

“We have to acknowledge that at the moment we are unable to make progress, and it feels like we are banging our heads against a wall,” Gray said.

“We cannot keep on doing the same thing. That will only end up killing the Eagles name.

“So, it looks like September 22 will be the farewell meeting, though we do want to make it a celebration of all things Eagles and an event the fans will want to be at.”

Edward Kennett’s return to lead the Eagles will certainly be a crowd-puller, with Nathan Ablitt, Henning Loof, Dayle Wood and Arran Butcher also in the line-up. The meeting starts at noon and will feature a second half.

The Eagles’ general campaign will, however, continue, with plans for the launching of a widescale petition calling for a return of the sport in Sussex.

The Sussex Eagles will continue to back young riders Jason Edwards, Drew Kemp, Nathan Ablitt, Vinnie Foord and Jamie Etherington.

They are also staging an individual meeting, the Iwade Championship, at the Kent circuit on October 13.

Former Eagles favourite Lukas Dryml will be among the guests at a meet-and-greet event at Langney Sports Club, Eastbourne, on November 29 (7pm).

Further information on the Sussex Eagles Motorcycle Club’s website and Facebook pages.