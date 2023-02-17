Isabella stars again for HY… Hastings AC shine indoors and out… Eastbourne Rovers pick up prizes

We have news from HY Runners, Hastings AC, Eastbourne Rovers and Run Wednesdays in our latest round-up of East Sussex athletics – plus news of two brothers having a fine cross country season.

HY Runners at the Headcorn Half Marathon

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for members of HY Runners.

On February 4, HY were out in force to support ‘Battle Attack’ with some members volunteering as marshalls and others racing on the muddy 5k obstacle course in aid of St Michael’s Hospice at Wylands Angling Centre in Battle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family event saw some of HY’s juniors race against their parents, and according to Sarah Peters they weren’t given an easy time: “I thought I’d be able to take it easy but I was made to run the whole thing twice!”The following day, Stuart Piper ran the Bedgebury five-mile race.

Ottilie Chatham got round the parkrun course speedily - with a little help from Hastings AC's Grace Baker

Tackling the forest paths and trails, Stuart crossed the line in 45:15 clocking up nearly seven miles, after being directed the wrong way.

Taking on the ten-mile route was Luke Grenfell-Shaw, who finished in an impressive second place in 55:35.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last Saturday was the final Sussex Cross Country League fixture for 22-23 at Stanmer Park, Brighton.

HY runners had members competing across the age groups, but star of the day was Isabella Buchanan, who once again stormed her way to victory in the U13 girls’ category. Buchanan’s very convincing win secured her equal first place for the season.

Oliver and Finlay Goodman have had a superb cross country season

The next race for southern champion Isabella is the national cross country championships in Chester on February 25, when she will be one to watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strong runs from the HY U13 girls across the season earned them well deserved team silver and there was a good turnout for the final race – well done to Megan Hopkins-Parry, Kitty Morgan, Florence Tewkesbury, Antalia Cole, Ava Morrissy, Olivia Collins, Daisy Welch and Ellen Gates.Amelia Skelton, Tera Buckland and Alyssa Cornford ran in the U11 girls’ race. Amelia ran well to secure third place in the race and a brilliant second for the season.Representing the U11 boys were Henry Sully, Benji Pocock and Noah Mayhew. Sully secured fifth in the race – fourth overall for the season.

The next three races had one representative in each from HY. Zion Okojie, U13 boys; Liam Checksfield, U15 boys, and Sophia Collins, U15 girls who, in her first race back after injury, earned herself 18th place.Next up were the senior women represented by Becky Mabon, Deb Read and Sharon Gates Mayhew, who ran a personal best.

The senior men finished the day with David Ervine, John Badrock, Tom Brampton and Sam Brown all running well.On Sunday, five HY runners took on the Headcorn Half Marathon. All put in impressive runs and secured PBs. John Ralph was first across the line for HY in 1:21:01, securing a two-and-a-half minute PB.

Eastbourne Rovers award winners

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Badrock secured a fantastic time of 1:26:35 for first in his age category. For the HY ladies, Sonnii Pine finished in 1:53:16 followed by Leanne Badrock 1:54:30 and Lisa Buchanan 2:00:32.Head coach Terry Skelton was delighted with the weekend’s results.

by DEB READ

HASTINGS AC

Hastings AC members are flying – indoors and out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

... and more Rovers prizewinners

At the Southern Counties Veterans indoor championships at Lea Valley husband and wife duo Jayne and Steve Baldock both won their first medals for 2023.

Jayne Baldock was first in the women’s vet-35 shot putt with a throw of 7.51, while in the men’s vet-50 400m, Steve was first in 57.83.

Over the same distance Simon Basey (M40) was fourth in 59.92, while Steve took second in the M50 800m in a time of 2.10.20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Chichester 10k, Hastings AC members had some impressive PBs.

Amy Rodway notched a two-minute PB on what she described as a beautiful day. The female vet-40 runner was 231st in 43.51. In 32nd place was James Mountford (M35) in 33.21.

Chris Piper ran five minutes faster than his planned time, while in 51st was Jack Madden (M40) in 34.24, also a PB.

In cross country, after four league races Rae Le Fay was silver medal winner in the U17 category in the Sussex County Cross Country League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Ashford and District 10k, Jeff Pyrah notched fourth place in 35.27.

Lea Paine and Jo Saxby from the Hastings AC Tuesday beginners and Improvers group gave the Bedgebury 10k a go and had an enjoyable run as a prep for the Hastings Half, which is coming soon.

And at Hastings parkrun HAC 'club baby' Ottilie Chatham became the fastest one-year-old … while being pushed in a stroller by his aunty Grace Baker, first lady home.

More from HAC next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

by CHLOE LE FAY

BUSY BROTHERS

Bodiam brothers Finlay and Oliver Goodman continue to excel in athletics.

Both run for Brighton & Hove AC and run second claim with Hastings Runners. They train with the Hastings club at their evening track sessions when they are able to get there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finlay won the final round of the Sussex XC League last Saturday at Stanmer Park, Brighton, having won the previous three rounds of the U15 races to take the overall win. That adds to the Sussex XC Champs he won at Bexhill in January.

Brother Oliver was seventh on Saturday at Stanmer in the U13s as a bottom year runner, so will have another year in the age group next season. He was second at the Sussex Championships in the U13s in January.

Both were part of the winning teams as Brighton won the U15 and U13 titles.

The brothers will both be part of the Sussex team at the National Inter-counties at Wollaton Park, Loughborough, in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finlay, running as a Year 10, also won the Year 10/11 Sussex Schools XC Champs at Waterhall, Brighton in January, which means a place at the English Schools Championships at Nottingham in March. Oliver won the Kent Schools XC Champs at Dartford as a Year 7.

With cross-country running a main focus of their running, they also both came second in their respective categories at the English Schools Fell Running Champs at Settle last autumn.

Finlay was third at the Southern County Championships at Beckenham in January, just three seconds behind last year’s National XC winner. Coming up they also have the National XC championships at Chester later this month.

Both list triathlon as their main sport and were part of the South East team at a championships at Sunderland last August where Finlay came second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is part of the South East Triathlon Academy and hopes to compete in the National Super Series this year.

Oliver will compete in the South East Junior Series this year, which he won last year in his category. Finlay won his category in the Junior Series. Both are grateful for funding from the Chris Smith Memorial Fund.

EASTBOURNE ROVERS

Eastbourne Rovers held their annual Awards Evening at Taylors Sports Bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was an opportunity to reward those who had performed well during last season and those who had put in a lot of their time to the club.

The Jim Lindsay Rose bowl went to Richard Davis, who has spent many hours updating the website, writing newsletters as well as helping with coaching and the organisation of events.

Sue Fry took home the Carol Russell Trophy for her brilliant news reports.

Jenny Brown received the Leroy Trophy for her excellent coaching and busy year team managing the U15 and U13 teams. Liz Lumber was the winner of the Don Star 10k award and Finley Lumber-Fry won the Mile Cup for his performance at the Mile Races.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Performance cups went to Bryn Smith and Ellie Mclean, with Ilya Korchev and Evie Lennard taking the junior best performances. Most Improved were awarded to Alison Moore, Cailtyn Spencer, Richard Davis and Thomas Petherick.

Athletes attending all the leagues gain points for the Eastbourne team.

Winners in these categories were Grant Stirling, Laura Seaman, James Stephen, Sophie Hutchison, Brian Slaughter, Heather Jenner, Oscar Mizen, Eva Grandi, Josie Usher, Jonah Messer, Kristi Prifiti and Joshua Webster.

Road Runners grand prix awards to went to Brian Birkmyre and Emma Burkitt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Marathon Awards were presented to Alison Moore and Luke Tomsett for performances that saw them enter the top 10 Rovers all time lists. Lee Hewson and Rachel Liles were recognised as Most Improved Road Runners.

Emma Holder received an Impressive Performance award for her London Marathon run. Richard Fox won the Ultra-Endurance award.

Leader of the Year went to Ali Fox. All new leaders were recognised with a Behind the Scenes award for taking first steps into coaching in their own time.

Most Improved New Road Runners were Sam Godwin and Helen Sanderson. Sue Drake received the Above & Beyond award for supporting at races and being there for newcomers. The Rain & Shine attendance award went to Penelope Weyman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Runners’ Runner was Debbie Davis for leading the section back into action following the pandemic, and her support for all members.

Mike Thompson won the Club Commitment award for taking on so many tasks, competing and being a fair, approachable chairman who puts members first.

Cross country awards went to Sue Fry, Stuart Pelling, Fin Lumber-Fry and Freda Pearce.

The most talented all-round athletes were in the mix for the multi event awards with Katy Brown, Oscar Mizen, Laura Seaman and Grant Stirling coming out top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Angela Morgan Throwing trophy went to Jack Shires.

All the coaches were thanked for making it all happen with special mention to Dylan Brudenell, the junior coach of the U11 group.

by RICHARD DAVIS

RUN WEDNESDAYS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Run Wednesdays’ member Al Marshall was celebrating after completing the Watford Half Marathon.

Whilst most club members were running or volunteering at the Whitbread Hollow East Sussex Cross Country League race, Al travelled to meet up with old friends to complete the course.

The Watford Half Marathon has been raced for more than 40 years, with the undulating course taking runners on a challenging route along country lanes around the Hertfordshire town.

Al said: “I was proud to wear the magenta club colours for the Watford Half Marathon, returning back home to run with friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Like me, they had never run when they were younger.

"Thanks to the training I do with Run Wednesdays I was fully prepared and fit to seize the moment.

"We also chatted non-stop along the way!”