The club and its junior and senior teams will feature in the CBBC TV series Gym Stars when season 4 airs later this year.

The academy offers training in rhythmic gymnastics and dance, with coaches including Lynne Hutchison, a rhythmic gymnast who represented England at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and competed for Team GB at the 2012 Summer Olympics, and Heather Etchart, who represented England at the 2006 Commonwealth Games.

The senior team has qualified to represent Great Britain and recently competed at the 2022 Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships in June. They also hope to compete at the 2022 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in September.

All the iSTAR Academy groups were placed first overall in their categories in round 1 of the national league

The junior team is closely following in the seniors' footsteps, being part of British Gymnastics' Performance Pathway Programme, aimed at developing young national talent.

Celebrating success at the Rhythmic Gymnastics British Championships in Telford in May

Parent Rachel Revéreault said: "The girls all train for at least 25 hours per week. At a national level, the club has had a magnificent set of results so far this year. In May, both the junior and the senior teams were crowned overall British champions at the Rhythmic Gymnastics British Championships in Telford with an impressive set of scores.

"The first weekend of July saw the first round of the national league and iSTAR came home with an amazing set of results. The Espoir National team, Espoir Elite team, Junior Elite team and Senior team all came home with first place in the first round of the league. In addition to this, iSTAR entered one individual junior gymnast, who got gold in her clubs routine and bronze overall."