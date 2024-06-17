It all goes wrong for Southwater bowlers
Southwater hosted Adastra and after 16 ends the rains came down.
At this point Southwater were leading on all three rinks by 12 but who knows what might have happened.
In the John Spriggs league the team went down to Burgess Hill.
A win was achieved at Downsman by 71 to 59.
Top triple was Jean Meinertzhagen, John Coghlan and Leas Andrews (22-13) with Mair Williams , Andy Coshan and Judith Hitchman (21-13).
In the Tom Francis knockout last year's winners and runners-up met in the first round.
The result was similar with Downsman winning.
