‘It couldn't mean more’ – Cash and Glasspool reflect on the wonder of Wimbledon win
Cash – from Sussex – and Glasspool defeated Rinky Hijikata and David Pel 6-2, 7-6 on Centre Court to complete a hat-trick of titles on grass after wins at Queen's and Eastbourne earlier this summer.
The victory sees the duo become the first British pair to be crowned men's doubles champions at a Grand Slam since Pat Hughes and Raymond Tuckey at Wimbledon in 1936.
Cash said: "We had two goals this year - one was to make it to Turin [ATP Finals] and the other was to win a Slam. To do it here, it couldn't mean more.
"We have played a crazy amount of tennis on the grass. There was a lot of pressure on our shoulders. The fact we could do what everyone said we could is surreal.
"It was pretty special out there. I would like to say I loved every minute, and it got a little bit closer than I would have liked, but it's amazing to get across the line. To win our first Grand Slam here together is amazing."
"When you say it, it sounds incredible. I didn't think too much about it," added Glasspool. "We will never forget this day for all our lives.
"It's a little weird. It kind of still feels like I've got a match tomorrow. We've been playing and winning so many matches, it just feels like that was another one, and there's another one to come. I'm hoping it will sink in."
Cash and Glasspool are not the only Brits to celebrate victory in the men's doubles at Wimbledon in recent years, with Neal Skupski doing so in 2023 alongside the Netherlands' Wesley Koolhof two years ago before Henry Patten and Finland's Harri Heliovaara last year.
Patten and Heliovaara were seeded first at Wimbledon but were beaten by Cash and Glasspool in the quarter-finals, while Skupski and fellow Brit Joe Salisbury also reached the last eight to mark a particularly strong period for British men's doubles.
"I think the fact that so many people do well almost takes away from what's being achieved," said Cash. "You look at here, and there's been a British winner the last three years, so it almost looks normal.
"There's a lot of personalities out there that people would love, and I think for me the main thing is when people know who's playing, they're interested.
"The doubles were on Centre Court and it's full. Everyone is having a great time and enjoying watching.
"I wish there was more press, but I think all we can do is keep our head down and keep trying to play the sport the best we can and trying to make the product as good for people as possible."
For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.