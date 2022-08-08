Itchenor Sailing Club junior fortnight a big hit - report and 54 photos

This year's event started with 20-knot winds on the first day and gave the older sailors a flying start in the Feva XL, International 420 and Laser Radial fleets. The remaining nine days of racing saw fair winds and sunshine giving the young sailors amazing competitive racing in the beautiful backdrop of Chichester Harbour.

The youngest helms completed Mirror Fun Week where they can sail with an older crew in the first week. This was won by Flynn Wickens, crewed by Ed Timberlake. All other fleets competed for their trophies over two weeks where the standard of the racing has been high. The event run almost entirely by parent volunteers, organisers laid on a great social programme with a competitor supper every evening and all the usual favourites including slippery pole, paddleboard racing, field games, a Mamma Mia themed party, Talent Night, two discos and a Wild West Hoedown!

British Vendee Globe sailor, Miranda Merron visited to encourage competitors. After she had dried off from sailing a capsized Mirror back to shore, she shared photographs, video clips and stories about her sailing exploits. She reminded the young competitors her passion for sailing started at a young age, including sailing in a Mirror dinghy at Itchenor Junior Fortnight at the age of 10. There was also a visit from Selsey and Hayling Island RNLI teams to share tips on safety. The RNLI is the Transit (youth) Committee's chosen charity for this year and various fundraising activities raised £1,100-plus. An initiative to prevent food waste raised a further £600 for UK Harvest.

Action from Itchenor Sailing Club's junior fortnight - see all the pictures in the video player, above / Pictures: Chris Hatton