It’s a hat-trick of championship titles for Northbrook College’s motorsport students

Northbrook College’s motorsport team was crowned champions of the Student Motorsport Challenge for a third year running.

It was another successful season for Team Northbrook Racing, who retained their title once again following wins at Brands Hatch during the final BRSCC Nankang City Car Cup race weekend of the season.

It meant Northbrook finished 29 points clear of their nearest competitors, West Suffolk College, to bring the Championship title back to West Sussex for another year.

The team, which is comprised of students from the college’s degree-level motorsport courses, have been competing in the championship since 2022 – and have now won a title in each of the seasons since then!

Our TNR team stood with all their trophies they have won over the years

Dr Emma Norton, Team Northbrook Racing’s Team Principal and Motorsport Course Leader, said: “This is a magnificent achievement for the students and for the team. We are over the moon.

“To win back-to-back championships for three years – in our first three years of competing no less – is just unbelievable, and it’s incredibly well deserved by our students.

“They have worked hard all year. This has been a challenging season, we’ve not had it easy, but they’ve given their all to this and showing true commitment and dedication to the series. It has been just phenomenal for them. Going from a single car entry to two cars in the championship has been a learning curve for the whole team but has enabled us to make sure that all of our students get the hands on, real-world experience that they need.

“We’re extremely grateful to our drivers, Richard and Ari, who have performed brilliantly all season.”

Our winning TNR team lifting the trophy

Driver Richard Jepp, who raced on behalf of the team in the college’s Peugeot 107, also celebrated success – finishing second in the driver’s championship, a place higher on the podium than last season.

Richard added: “2024 has been another very successful year for the Northbrook College Motorsport Engineering team, Team Northbrook Racing, claiming our third consecutive Student Motorsport title and moving up a step in the overall drivers' championship to second place.

“The students have worked extremely hard both on and off the track, delivering a car capable of being right at the front at every race weekend. I've seen them develop their skills and work amazingly as a team, even when things get a little tough.

“This experience will lay such strong foundations for their careers in motorsport, and being part of it is hugely rewarding for myself. Let's go out and get our fourth title in 2025!”

Team Northbrook Racing’s second car, driven by Ari Barker, came a respectable 10th place in what was an extremely competitive season. The team also won the Pit Stop Final title for 2024 as well – a dynamic, hands-on training activity that helps students to hone critical skills under pressure.

Helena Thomas, Principal at Northbrook College, said: “What an absolutely phenomenal achievement by our motorsport team of students and staff. “To say we are incredibly proud really is an understatement. We are beyond proud of the team and their accomplishments. To win one title is fantastic, two – amazing! But three consecutive titles? Absolutely extraordinary!

“This is an outstanding experience for our students. Competing the Student Motorsport Challenge provided them with so many opportunities as well as a lot of silverware!

“I’d also like to congratulate the team of staff, who work so tirelessly to support their students. None of this would be possible without them.”

The competition sees students taking on the same roles and responsibilities that a crew in any motorsport series would have, which means the students get first hand opportunities to learn and compete in professional motorsport environment.

They are also able to network with industry experts, giving them improved career opportunities and experience that will help them to get ahead once they’ve completed their course.

To find out more about motorsport degrees at Northbrook College, visit www.northbrook.ac.uk And if you’re interested in exploring the fantastic motorsport facilities at Northbrook College’s Shoreham campus, contact Emma Norton [email protected] or find out more on the college’s website: www.northbrook.ac.uk/open-events