It's all positive at Pulborough Bowls Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The competition is hotting up for Pulborough Bowls Club players in both the Men's League and Mixed Leagues, Open tournaments and County Competitions.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With rain putting pay to the only friendly this week, Pulborough's first match was away in Littlehampton against Norfolk BC in the Brookes Motors League on Thursday afternoon.

Two triples played 18 ends on tricky rinks, with Malcolm Gray and team starting strongly and hanging on to win by 7 shots and John Brown's team of Jenny Patterson and Jane Gray pulling ahead in the second half from 6 all to win by 20 shots to 11 and snatch top rink! Pulborough can now add a further 6 points and a win to their BML tally!Saturday the 13th saw Middleton BC travel to Pulborough for the next round of the Men's West Sussex Bowls League under initially blue skies, but this wasn't to last and by halfway the heavens had opened, which changed the whole dynamic of the game and confirmed to the Ladies friendly rink, who were playing alongside, that it was time to head to the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Gray's rink of Sylvia Smith, L.A Feldmanis and Jenny Patterson managed a win by 10 shots to 9 after 12 ends. Of the 4 men's rinks who had to endure the rain, three went Pulborough's way, with Skip Malcolm Gray coaching his team to come back from 13/6 down to win by 3 shots.

Jacob Pells, Alfie Knight and Christian Bushell representing the Sussex County Under 25s.

Steve Adsett and team pulled clear in the inclement conditions to win 23/13, but Top rink, by a clear margin, went to Skip John Brown, Lead Jacob Pells, number 2 Dave Soutar and number 3 Terry Chriss by 27 shots to 9. Pulborough can claim a further 8 League points to push them up to 3rd place in Div 2 with a +67 shot difference and 41 points!

Two teams from Pulborough travelled to Storrington for their Open Men's Open Triples on Sunday from 9am. After four sessions of 7 ends, Ray Hall's team of Malcolm Gray and Phil Floyd managed 2 wins out of 4, but Steve Adsett, Dave Cobbold and Matt Ives finished joint top of their group with Goring Manor, losing out by just 1 shot, which sent them to the 3rd/4th place play-offs against Tarring Priory, which they won 10/2 giving them third place and £60 in spoils - well done everyone.

In County news, Pulborough player, Steve Adsett has made it through to the Area Finals of the Sussex County Men's Champion of Champions by beating Matt Bonnar from Bognor 21-13 in the semis. He will now face either Ronald Prior from Witterings and District or Mark Taylor from Arundel on Wednesday, July 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob Pells and Christian Bushell, two of Pulborough's most promising junior bowlers, alongside experienced player Alfie Knight, made the journey to Maidstone to play for the Sussex Under 25s on Saturday. Although they narrowly missed out against tough opposition, they should be proud to have represented their club at such a high level, congratulations on being selected to play!

Matt Ives, Dave Cobbold and Steve Adsett at the Storrington Open.

Pulborough play the Men's County Double Fours against Norfolk on Monday, friendlies on Tuesday and Thursday, the PC Cup on Wednesday and a double header of West Sussex Bowls League matches next weekend - quite the week ahead.