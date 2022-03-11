It's no fun at Farnham for Blues

This match was overshadowed when Chichester No8 Hamish Minton was injured in a collision and had to be taken to hospital.

He has been undergoing tests and Chichester players and officials have wished him well.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blues made eight changes to the team that beat Hammersmith and Fulham last ime out.

Captain Charlie Wallace scoring for Chi at Farnham / Picture: Michael Clayden

Luke Kemish and Hamish Minton came into the forwards, Quinn MacDonald and Pat Bray into the backs with Tom Bowman, Josh Brown and Sam Henshaw, making his first team debut, on the bench.

A bitterly cold wind swept down the pitch and Farnham kicked off with it at their backs and immediately had Chichester under pressure, winning the ball back with a turnover.

From a lineout Chichester opted to run the ball out of defence but it was turned over at the breakdown, passed out wide and Farnham scored in the corner. Conversion missed, 5-0.

Using the wind, Farnham pinned Chichester in their own half and, after defending resolutely for 10 minutes, Blues conceded a kickable penalty. However, the opposition elected to kick for the corner and from the lineout their pack, joined by the backs, mauled the ball over the line for a second try, converted for 12-0.

Chichester finally broke out of their own half and, aided by Farnham infringements, arrived at the 5m line for a scrum. The Farnham pack drove Blues off the ball and cleared down field.

Farnham scored their third try on the half hour with the Blues’ defence being breached out wide, converted, 19-0.

From the restart Chichester recovered the ball and Ben Robson’s run was stopped illegally.

Rhys Thompson kicked for the corner and from the lineout the forwards inched the ball towards the try line with a series of pick and goes.

Farnham picked up a yellow card.

Chichester’s forwards again inched the ball forward but the Farnham defence held.

mersmith and Fulham?

After the interval, Farnham now found themselves pinned back inside their own half.

After 13 minutes the hosts’ defence was breached.

Having won a lineout on the 22m line, Chichester moved the ball across the pitch to create an opening for captain Charlie Wallace to break the tackle and dot down out wide, superbly converted by Ben Heber, 19-7.

Blues added to their points when Farnham infringed within Heber’s kicking range, 19-10.

Farnham were penalised for offside and Thompson found touch in the corner. After four pick and goes Joe Woods powered over the line, converted by Heber, 19-17.

Chichester infringed twice in quick succession and a lob, into the wind, cleared the Blues’ defence allowing Farnham to score their bonus point try, 24-17.

Chichester threw the kitchen sink at their hosts but Farnham held on.

Ben Heber was Blues’ MoM.

Chichester Colts beat Farnham Colts 45-22 with the bonus point win putting them top of the table.