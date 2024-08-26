It's tight at the top for Pulborough Bowls Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With just three weeks left of the outdoor bowls season at Pulborough Bowls Club every result is crucial!

Wednesday's friendly at home to Ewhurst at 2.30pm saw 3 triples take to the green for 18 ends of competitive bowls, but the Pulborough side never really looked in trouble, with all 3 rinks ahead at halfway and finishing with similar scores of +8/9 shots each.

Paul Leatherbarrow's team scored a 6 on the 11th end to put them out of reach, whilst the family triple of Poppy, Nicola and Jacob Pells scored consistently to win by 20 shots to 11. Skip Phil Floyd, with Jane Gray as 2 and Ray Knight leading scored their 6 shots on the 9th end and didn't look back, winning 12 ends to take top rink by 20 shots to 11. The final score was a convincing 62/36 to Pulborough.

The penultimate Brookes Motors League match of the season against Petworth on Thursday was a battle royal, with Trevor Bushell's team of Jenny Miland-Taylor and Jacob Pells just missing out on the win when the last wood from Petworth took out their 2 holding shots, leaving Phil Floyd, Jane Gray and Christian Bushell to make up the deficit and take top rink by 22 shots to 11, giving Pulborough 4/6 League points to improve their standing in the Division 1 table.

Malcolm Gray in action against Middleton BC in the PC Cup Semi Final.

Saturday's final match in the West Sussex Bowls League was a must play and must win match for Pulborough, after a loss by Middleton in their final match left the door open for Pulborough to jump Middleton into second place in Division 2 and possible promotion for the third time.

Club Captain, John Brown, made it clear that 7/10 points would do the job against Worthing and despite a horrendous weather forecast, the game would go ahead.

And true to form, the rain didn't let up until halfway through the 21 end match, by which time the players were already too wet to care! With the green drying and picking up pace, so did the Pulborough teams with 3/4 winning convincingly yielding the required points to secure second place in Division 2 - a fantastic result for a club with just 40 players!

For the second day in a row 16 men took to the green at Pulborough on Sunday, this time for the Knockout PC Products Cup semi-final against Middleton.

Ray Knight in action against Middleton in the PC Cup semi final.

At least, this time the sun was shining, so the 2 teams could have a fair fight!

Watching on was wife Hilary and daughter Laura, of the late Peter Chiffins, or "Chiffo", as he was affectionately know at his home club of Worthing Pavilion. Peter was the original and ongoing sponsor of the cup after it was launched over 15 years ago and sadly passed away three years ago, leaving a sponsorship legacy for the cup that will continue into the future.

Top rink for Pulborough was never in question, with Skip Steve Adsett, number 3 Ian Younger, number 2 Brian Maughan and Lead Ray Knight winning the first 7 ends and only allowing the Middleton side to take 7 shots to their 40 over the 21 ends.

With such a high shot difference it took the pressure off the remaining 3 rinks, with the overall score deciding the winners, but all 3 rinks won giving Pulborough an embarrassingly good score of 108 shots to Middleton's 52 and a place in the PC Cup Final against Tarring Priory on Saturday, September 14 at Worthing Pavilion. Congratulation to everyone who played throughout the season - what a team effort!

Christian Bushell in action against Middleton in the PC Cup semi final.

In County news, Pulborough juniors Alfie Knight and Jacob Pells will be representing Pulborough at the Aviva National Finals in Leamington Spa on Tuesday, where they will play opponents from all over the Country for a chance to win the National Under 25 Pairs title - good luck lads, we are all behind you.