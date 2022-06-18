Itt's a Corker of a race for Hastings athletes

Rainfall meant some sections of the 10.4k course were slippery but the stunning setting of Hastings Country Park at Fairlight proved a huge test with 220m-plus of elevation.

Conditions posed no problem for winner Will Withecombe, whose 41.45 was nearly four minutes quicker than his winning 2021 time. Runner-up for the second successive year was Ashley Vora in 43.37.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cross country specialist Martin Noakes was third in 47.51, claiming the men's vet trophy for a sixth time in ten years. Fourth was Zoe Fairclough, taking the women's trophy in 47.57. The women's vet trophy went to Sue Hull, who took her first club award with 59.26.

Hastings AC at the SAL match

Sixteen runners bettered their 2021 times, with Louise Cavill and Jessica Hayward faster by 12.26 and 12.16. Some 59 runners completed the race with 41 marshals – co-ordinated by Alan Croucher – helping. Wisdens Sports presented medals.

Times: Will Withecombe 41:45; Ashley Vora 43:37; Martin Noakes 47.51; Zoe Fairclough 47.57; Kieran Price 48.50; Patrick Bermingham 49.45; Jamie Wilkinson 50.35; Simon Newstead 50.59; Neil Jeffries 51.31; Trevor Saunders 52.01; Jordan Sims 52.14; Graeme Grass 52.29; Claire Thomas 52.55; Jamie Kennedy 53.09; Simon Linklater 53.27; Amanda Link 53.36; Charles Bowley 53.56; Mark Storey 54.06; Joe Moore 54.54; Ben Kempner 57.00; Simon Trevena 57.40; Nina Lambrou 58.25; Sue Hull 59.26; Danny Ratnarajah 59.45; Danny Ratnarajah 61.32; Ruth Spiller 62.02; Lucie Smitalova 62.22; Robert Dennis 62.39; Sean Dwyer 63.11; Bill Edmondson 63.27; Jessica Cull 63.57; Annette Fry 64.05; Keith Goodsell 64.25; Marie Crawford 64.34; Vicky Sims 64.54; Sue Quincey 65.31; Cassie Colvin 67.13; Jessica Hayward 67.13; Tony Skinner 69.35; Steven Slater 70.47; Jo French 70.55; Deanne Smith 70.55; Samantha Welfare 71.07; Shana Burchett 71.13; Tracy Ratnarajah 71.30; Louise Cavill 71.34; Simon Weatherley 71.34; David Bratby 72.13; Yockie Richardson 72.36; Sue Palmer 72.43; Mike Ellis 76.51; Irene Kitson 77.00; Jo Edwards 78.12; Corrina Skinner 78.38; Sylvia Huggett 78.38; Sarah Marzaioli 89.00; Helen Munday 89.01; Erica Wilson 89.01; Luc Bellerose (sweep) 89.05.

Hastings AC youngsters took part in the Sussex schools Championships at the K2 in Crawley.

There was gold for Nate Cahill in the 800m (2.14) and silver for Rae Le Fay in 1500m.

Three of the runners who completed Hastings Runners' Alan Corke memorial race

There was a PB for Eveleyn Moynihan in the 800m (2:09) and fine performances from Toby Booth and Kaitlyn O'Reilly.

In the second Southern League event in Lewes, Hastings AC were clear winners. They had at least 12 1st, 2nd and 3rd places on the track and in the field, for a top three placing in over half the events.

Various athletes tried events they had never done before just to give it a go. Others excelled in their chosen events and seen storming into the lead in their races were Mieke Henderson, Martyn Reynolds, Oscar Tomlinson, Rae Le Fay despite strong winds.

Three of the athletes that had competed at a high level county event the day before still came and made the effort to be there for their team, despite aching muscles and fatigue.

The day ended on a high in the mixed 4x400 relays with 1st places for the A and B string.

It was a fun day out for athletes and spectators, great camaraderie and even better results. More SAL events are planned in July and August.

TRIATHLON

Hastings triathlete Roy Beeley completed the Ashburnham Sprint Triathlon, covering the 750m swim, 20km bike race and 5k run in 1hr 52min.