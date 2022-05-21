ITV cameras in town as Goodwood stages super Saturday of racing

One of the highlights on the card is the Listed Tapster Stakes. We recommend getting the best odds from the SBK sportsbook app.

As already alluded to, the Listed Tapster Stakes boasts a £52,000 prize fund with six runners going to post for the 12-furlong event which is live at 3.25pm. Undoubtedly, the most exciting runner in the contest is Lone Eagle for Martyn Meade. Successful at Goodwood in August 2020, he produced a special performance back at the track in May 2021 when running out a ready four-length winner of the Listed Cocked Hat Stakes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He subsequently went on to contest the Irish Derby and was only beaten by a neck in the closing stages of the contest by Hurricane Lane. Last of five in the King George at Ascot in July, he missed the rest of the season due to injury, but is clearly a leading player for this event off level weights given the quality of his form.

Action from Friday's high-class card at Goodwood / Picture: Clive Bennett

Third Realm is another player following his good third at Ascot on his return in Listed company behind Al Aasy, whilst Calling The Wind was successful at Glorious Goodwood last term and is another who is not overlooked. Global Heat shaped with promise in a number of runs at Meydan and is another to consider following his domestic return when third at Wolverhampton in April.

The Listed Festival Stakes is another interesting event at 2.15pm. Stormy Antarctic, Ad Infinitum and Victory Chime are all course and distance winners who command respect, but Majestic Dawn could be the one they all have to beat. Winner of the Cambridgeshire back in 2020, he was last of four at Chester on his return in the Huxley Stakes, but he could be the class act here and a reproduction of his second in Listed company at Newmarket in October would suffice.

Brentford Hope would prefer cut in the ground, but is another player along with Movin Time. Successful at Newmarket last term, he went on to fill fourth in a Listed event at Newbury in July and looked in need of the run when sixth on his reappearance at Newmarket in April.

The feature is the £75,000 Harroways Handicap at 1.45pm in which Gisburn, a smart performer last term has to be towards the top of the shortlist along with the unexposed Alotaibi, last time out scorer Evocative Spark and the progressive Bosh.

Goodwood Selections

1.10pm Demi Pointe

1.45pm Gisburn

2.15pm Majestic Dawn

2.50pm Oman

3.25pm Lone Eagle

4.00pm Goldie Hawk