ITV Racing increases its Glorious Goodwood live coverage

They will be on air from 1.30-5pm on Tuesday 26 July – Friday 29 July on ITV, and 12.55-4.15pm on Saturday 30 July on ITV.

The Opening Show preview programme is on at 9.30-10.30am on Saturday 30 July on ITV4

‘Glorious Goodwood’ is one of the highlights of the summer racing calendar and this year is set to be better than ever with the final farewell from the legend, Stradivarius in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup on Tuesday, and the unbeaten Baaeed the star of the show in the Sussex Stakes on Wednesday.

Some of the ITV Racing team at Goodwood

Ed Chamberlin hosts exclusive free-to-air coverage live from Goodwood and will be joined daily by Jason Weaver. Johnny Murtagh, Kevin Blake and Adele Mulrennan also join the team across the week with Oli Bell, Sally Ann Grassick, Matt Chapman and Luke Harvey out and about across the course.

Richard Hoiles will be in the commentary box with Mark Heyes bringing all the of lifestyle news from around the course joined by Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins on Thursday, the traditional Ladies Day.

The Opening Show, hosted by Oli Bell alongside Matt Chapman and Adele Mulrennan will look back at a wonderful week of racing and preview the best of Saturday's action including the Stewards' Cup.

There will also be a free-to-enter ITV7 competition.

ITV’s live festival coverage will also be simulcast on the ITV Hub, on web and app, for viewers to watch online, and the ITV Racing site - itv.com/racing will help bring the festival to life.

ITV' at Goodwood

Tuesday 26th July

1.50 - 1m 2f Coral Chesterfield Cup (Handicap)

2.25 - 7f Vintage Stakes (Group 2)

3.00 - 7f Worldpool Lennox Stakes (Group 2)

3.35 - 2m Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (Group 1)

4.10 - 5f Nicholson Gin Handicap

4.45 - 6f British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden

Wednesday 27 July

1.50 - 1m 4f Coral Handicap

2.25 - 7f Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3)

3.00 - 5f Markel Molecomb Stakes (Group 3)

3.35 - 1m Qatar Sussex Stakes (Group 1)

4.10 - 1m 2f EBF Fillies' Handicap

4.45 - 5f British EBF Alice Keppel Stakes (Conditions)

Thursday 28 July

1.50 - 1m 2f Coral Kincsem Handicap

2.25 - 6f Richmond Stakes (Group 2)

3.00 - 1m 4f John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes (Group 3)

3.35 - 1m 2f Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1

4.10 - 7f Jaeger-Le Coultre Handicap

4.45 - 5f WorldPool Handicap

Friday 29 July

1.50 - 2m 4 1/2f Coral Goodwood Handicap

2.25 - 1m Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3)

3.00 - 1m Coral Golden Mile (Handicap)

3.35 - 5f Qatar King George Stakes (Group 2)

4.10 - 1m 4f L'Ormarins Queens Plate Glorious Stakes (Group 3)

4.45 - 6f Coral Handicap

Saturday 30 July

GOODWOOD

1.05 - 7f British EBF Maiden

1.40 - 6f Coral Stewards' Cup (Consolation Race)

2.10 - 1m 6f Coral Summer Handicap

2.45 - 1m 6f Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (Group 2)

3.20 - 6f Coral Stewards' Cup

3.55 - 7f Charlton Handicap

NEWMARKET

1.55 - 7f British Stallions Studs EBF Handicap