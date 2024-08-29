Jodie Kidd’s pride at new Hickstead role: ‘I have so many great memories’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Model and TV presenter Jodie Kidd has accepted a new role as a Director of the All England Jumping Course at Hickstead.

Jodie is a close friend of the Bunn Family, owners of Hickstead. Her godfather was Douglas Bunn, who founded the showground in 1960, while Jodie’s mother Wendy Kidd is godmother to Douglas’s daughter, Chloe Breen, and her father Johnny Kidd is godfather to Douglas’s son, John.

Like Douglas Bunn, Johnny Kidd represented Great Britain in showjumping, and Jodie has inherited his love of equestrian sport. She grew up competing in pony showjumping classes at Hickstead and is an accomplished polo player.

Jodie is proud to take on the new role as a Director. She is the third generation of the Kidd family to hold the position, following on from her grandmother, Janet, and father, Johnny. Janet was the very first Patron of Hickstead and was instrumental in the early development of the showground, introducing Douglas to his first sponsor, W.D. & H.O. Wills in 1960.

Jodie Kidd with Daisy Bunn in Hickstead's International Arena | Picture supplied by Hickstead

They went on to become almost the sole sponsor for the next 20 years, a period of growth that saw Hickstead quickly become established as one of the most famous showgrounds in the world.

Recently, Jodie filmed a series of interviews with some of Hickstead’s best known riders, including John and Robert Whitaker, and Harry and Peter Charles.

“I have so many great memories of Hickstead when growing up – such as watching Buddy Bunn win the Hickstead Derby in 2004, which was one of my Godfather Douglas’s proudest moments – there wasn’t a dry eye in the house that day,” said Jodie.

“I also remember this one day when John Whitaker and Milton rode over to one of the back rings to watch us jump our 13.2hh ponies – none of us could concentrate! Other teenagers had posters of Brad Pitt on the wall, but I had pictures of John and Milton.”

As part of Jodie’s new role, she will be attending the Agria Royal International Horse Show and helping to promote Hickstead’s events to a wider audience.

“There is so much on offer at Hickstead, and it doesn’t matter whether you’re horsey or not,” she added. “The shopping is fantastic, and children always love all the family entertainment during the shows – especially the funfair. If you just want to enjoy some excellent sport in the Sussex countryside, perhaps with a glass of Pimms or Champagne, then I’d definitely encourage everyone to head down to the showground for a brilliant day out.”

Visit www.hickstead.co.uk for details.