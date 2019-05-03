Johanna Konta advances to first clay court final at Morocco Open

Johanna Konta is through to the first clay-court final of her career following a straight-sets victory over Ajla Tomljanovic at the Morocco Open in Rabat.

The British number one swept aside fourth seed Tomljanovic 6-2 7-6 (7) to move to within one match of a first tournament win in two years.

Two early breaks from a confident-looking Konta secured a 4-1 lead in the opening set.

Tomljanovic clawed one of them back but Konta immediately restored the double-break with some punishing service returns.

The Australian improved in the second set as her unforced error count came down.

But seventh seed Konta’s serve rarely came under threat and she wrapped up victory with a second match point in the tie-break